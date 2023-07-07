SL vs WI Live Score ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six: Follow Latest Updates and Scorecard

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first in their last Super Six game of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier in Harare. The Dasun Shanaka-led side has already made it to the main even, scheduled to be held in India from October 5. On the other hand, West Indies have been eliminated following three straight defeats in the Super Six round. The two-time champions will not be a part of the 50-over world cup for the first time.

West Indies rebounded from their failure to qualify for this year’s Cricket World Cup by cruising to a seven-wicket win over Oman in Harare on Wednesday. Opener Brandon King made 100 and captain Shai Hope finished on 63 not out as the West Indies easily chased down Oman’s total of 221-9 with 10.2 overs to spare.

The two-time champions will miss the 50-over World Cup for the first time after being eliminated from contention last week following a heavy defeat by Scotland in their opening Super Six match. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph as a result both returned to the Caribbean ahead of a two-Test series against India later this month.

here is all you need to know about the Sri Lanka vs West Indies clash in Harare:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place on July 7, Friday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Sri Lanka vs West Indies be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and West Indies will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Playing XIs: