SLW vs NZW Dream11 Prediction For 2nd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women

The New Zealand Women’s team is touring Sri Lanka and will be playing the 2nd T20I in Colombo on 10th July. Sri Lanka Women won the ODI series but New Zealand made a stunning comeback in the T20I series opener.

Sri Lankan Women will be looking to make the score 1-1 and keep the series alive after a disappointing loss to the Black Caps. Sri Lanka’s batting order failed and would be looking to score runs in the next match. Captain Chamari Athapaththu would want to get some runs and lead the team by example.

New Zealand Women have bounced back and after a tough loss in the ODI series would be looking to win this one and grab the series. Their bowlers did the job for them as they halted the flow of runs and kept taking wickets in regular succession. The Sophie Devine-led side would be looking to capitalise and keep the momentum in their 2ndODI.

SLW vs NZW Match Details

Date- July 10, 2023

Time- 10:00 AM IST

Venue- P Sara Oval, Colombo

SLW vs NZW Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama,

Allrounders: Leigh Kasperek, Chamari Athapaththu, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson

SLW vs NZW Probable XIs:

New Zealand Women (Probable XI): Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout(w), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Eden Carson

Sri Lanka Women (Probable XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

SLW vs NZW Squads: