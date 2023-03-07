Home » Cricket Home » Smriti Mandhana Most Popular Player on Instagram During T20 World Cup 2023

Smriti Mandhana Most Popular Player on Instagram During T20 World Cup 2023

While Smriti Mandhana was the most talked about cricketer, the India was the most popular team at the 2023 T20 World Cup

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 13:21 IST

New Delhi, India

India made it to the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. (Pic Credit: ICC)
Ahead of International Women’s Day, media sharing platform Instagram has shared insights on how India celebrated the players and teams at the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Smriti Mandhana was one the most popular players and the India vs Pakistan match was one of the most popular matches on Instagram, with over a billion plays on Instagram Reels throughout the tournament from India.

Cricket is a popular youth interest in India, so the robust conversation and engagement on Instagram during the event was unsurprising. More than 150,000 Reels, with over 140 million engagements related to the matches have been created about the tournament from its start on February 10th to its end on February 26th.

While a lot of the action was posted from the @icc, @t20worldcup and the cricketers’ Instagram accounts, a squad of content creators were also sent to the host nation, South Africa, to cover the tournament. These creators – Rida Tharana, Saloni Gaur and RJ Kisna – shared reels from a spectator’s lens and collaborated with various teams to create content in a fun way for their audience. You can follow #ReelsSquadIndia hashtag to see more.

Insights from ICC Women’s T20 World Cup:

Some of the most talked about players:

  • Smriti Mandhana
  • Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Ellyse Perry
  • Richa Ghosh
  • Jemimah Rodrigues

Some of the most talked about teams:

  • India
  • Australia
  • Pakistan
  • England
  • South Africa

Some of the most talked about matches:

  • IndvsPak
  • AusvsInd
  • EngvsInd
  • IndvsIre
  • WivsInd

Some of the most popular hashtags: (apart from matches)

  • #t20worldcup
  • #Womencricket
  • #womeninblue

