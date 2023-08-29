Trends :PAK VS NEP LIVEAsia Cup 2023PAK VS NEP Dream 11Litton DasWorld Cup 2023
Smriti Mandhana Set to Skip Women's Big Bash League for Second Season in a Row: Report

Smriti Mandhana represents Maharashtra in the Indian domestic circuit and will be missing the WBBL for the second season in a row.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 08:47 IST

Smriti Mandhana has played in three seasons of WBBL in the past. (AFP Photo)
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will not be part of the inaugural Women’s Big Bash League overseas draft after deciding to skip the T20 league for the second year in a row. Mandhana reportedly wants to be available for the India domestic season that will coincide with the WBBL 2023.

A total of 122 players have put their names in the overseas draft for the WBBL slated to get underway from October 19 with the final scheduled for December 2, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Incidentally, the Indian domestic season also starts from October 19 with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. The Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Trophy will be the next tournament of the season and it will conclude with the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy scheduled to be held from January 4 to January 26 next year.

Mandhana had last year opted out of WBBL to manage her workload to ensure she’s fully fit for international assignments. Recently, she played in the Women’s Hundred competition in England, winning the title with Southern Brave.

The star India batter has played for Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in her three WBBL seasons so far.

Mandhana also captained Royal Challengers Bangalore at the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March this year.

However, plenty of India cricketers have opted for the players draft including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh among others. A total of 122 overseas players have put their names.

    • Meanwhile, the Indian domestic season will clash with their international calendar too. The women’s team will be playing in as many as 12 limited-overs matches in September-October against South Africa and New Zealand at home.

    They will next host Australia and England in December-January for 9 white-ball matches and a Test each.

    first published: August 29, 2023, 08:47 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 08:47 IST
