'Snake Stops Play': LPL T20 Match Between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants Paused as Serpent Makes Way Onto Field

The Lankan Premier League T20 match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants was halted for a brief period of time before the resumption of the encounter as a snake made its way onto the field.

The giants were chasing the target of 181 runs and play was stopped shortly as the Dambulla-based side were on 27 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after 4 overs of second innings play.

The Giants won the toss and opted to put the gladiators to bat first as the Galle-based side made a cumulative 180 runs with the willow.

Shevon Daniel and Lasith Croospulle opened the innings for the gladiators before the latter was dismissed for just 3 runs by Shahnawaz Dahani.

The new batsman at the crease, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Daniel put up a 50-run stand, following which Daniel was scalped by Binura Fernando after scoring 33 runs off 26 deliveries.

Rajakapsa was the next to, narrowly missing out on his half-ton as Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed the Lankan batsman for 48. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Siefert made 14 runs before being caught short of the wicket by Avishka Fernando.

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with 23 runs before falling prey to Dahani, but Dasun Shanaka’s brilliant unbeaten 42 run knock off just 21 balls and Lahiru Samarkoon’s contribution of 7 runs helped the gladiators finish with a score of 180.

Dambulla’s chase was off to a terrible start as they lost both of their openers cheaply, for 1 run each, within the first two overs of the chase.

Avishka Fernando was the first to go as Kasun Rajitha dismissed him in the very first over, while Kusal Mendis fell to Vishwa Fernando in the second over.