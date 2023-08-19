SOB vs OVI Team Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for The Hundred 2023

Oval Invincibles will be facing the Southern Brave today in a battle of table-toppers in The Hundred 2023.

The match between the Invincibles and the Brave will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Sam Billings-led Invincibles are sitting at the top of the points table currently. James Vince-led Brave will now try to snatch the top position.

But merely a win tonight will not be enough for the Brave to topple the table-toppers - they will also have to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) than their opponents. Both teams are coming off victories in their last matches and will want to continue their winning streak.

The Invincibles defeated the London Spirits in a close and high-scoring fixture which produced some amazing hitting from both the sides. The Invincibles claimed the victory by just a margin of two runs. This win brought them back to winning ways after their first defeat against Birmingham Phoenix.

Heinrich Klassen played a remarkable knock and smashed shots all around the park. But Will Jacks was the star of the match, performing both with the bat and bowl.

On the other side, the Brave are coming off a win in a low-scoring game and they are currently seated at the second position with seven points under their belt.

The Brave defeated the Birmingham Phoenix in their last match.

Tymal Mills is leading their bowling attack and he had an impressive spell in the last match along with Rehan Ahmed, with both the bowlers claiming three wickets each.

SOB vs OVI Match Details

When:August 19, 2023

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings,

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Chris Jordan

Batters: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Finn Allen, Devon Conway

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Zampa

SOB vs OVI Probable XIs

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Colin Ackermann, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (wk and c), Ross Whiteley, Zak Chappell, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, Spencer Johnson

SOB vs OVI Full Squads