Sourav Ganguly Finally Ends Birthday Suspense, Reveals "I Sum Up My Learnings..."

Sourav Ganguly Finally Ends Birthday Suspense, Reveals "I Sum Up My Learnings..."

Sourav Ganguly finally broke the silence regarding his birthday suspense, revealing that he was planning to launch an online leadership course on his 51st birthday

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 16:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on July 8, 2023 (AFP Image)
Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on July 8, 2023 (AFP Image)

Former Indian captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on Saturday, July 8 and the veteran finally broke his silence on the suspense he had been building for the past few days.

“You asked & its here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned," tweeted Ganguly on July 6, a couple of days ahead of his special day.

Then on July 7, he shared a compilation video of some of the biggest moments of his career, along with another tweet, teasing a big announcement.

“The support & love keeps us going. Few more hours to go," read the tweet from Ganguly on July 7.

Then on his 51st birthday finally the legendary cricketer lifted the lid on his surprise for fans as he announced that there was an online leadership course being launched through an app, called “Sourav Ganguly Masterclass."

“16+ years of international cricket and countless matches later… on this 51st bday, I sum up my learnings for you. They are now yours! Announcing “Sourav Ganguly Masterclass", an app that has my first-ever online course on leadership," read the tweet from Ganguly as he made the big reveal.

The 51-year-old had been heavily touted to announce his biopic, and there was a lot of speculation regarding ‘Dada’ as he is lovingly called in India, joining politics.

However, as it turned out, neither of those turned out to be true.

During a recent chat with RevSportz, Ganguly had lamented the fact that the BCCI decided to rest big-name players such as Virat Kohli and Indian captain Rohit Sharma among others were for the West Indies T20I series.

    • “In my opinion, Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still have a place in T20I Cricket and I cannot see why Kohli or Rohit cannot play T20I cricket for India," Ganguly said.

    Ever since the T20 World Cup last year, BCCI has been looking to monitor the workload of the aforementioned players which is why Hardik Pandya has been captaining India in the shortest format.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 16:36 IST
