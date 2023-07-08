Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Team India's Top 5 Performances Under Dada's Captaincy

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SOURAV GANGULY: Sourav Ganguly is often regarded as one of the best Captains India has ever produced. Known as the “Prince of Calcutta", Ganguly was an enigmatic player with an off-side game unmatched by anyone. His aggressive style of batting resonated with his captaincy and has solidified his status as one of the best captains alongside MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

Under Dada’s captaincy, India reached heights unlike ever before and became a force to reckon with. Whether it was the faith he instilled in the youngsters or the display of aggressive batting from the batting unit under him, Ganguly transcended the game in India.