'I Want to See him Play Test Cricket': Ex-IND Captain Calls for Hardik Pandya's Return, Says 'Hope He's Listening'

A 209-run defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia has led to unending debates on the future of India’s top order which embodies some of the senior pros like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara. The Indian team looked completely underprepared for the tournament and it was the top-four Indian batters who were criticized the most for not playing their part appropriately. The humiliation at The Oval last week has led to a strong demand for snubbing the seniors and making way for the youngsters.

Meanwhile, former captain and ex-BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly also suggested that quite a few young talents could be incorporated into the Indian Test team along with Hardik Pandya but he also that, it’s not the right time to look beyond Kohli and Pujara.

“Let’s not jump to conclusions due to just one loss, India will always have talent. And I don’t think it is time to look beyond Virat (Kohli) or (Cheteshwar) Pujara. Virat is just 34," Ganguly told India Today during a conversation.

“India has enormous reserves. When you look at some of the performances. I don’t consider IPL performances if we are sticking to Test cricket. In domestic cricket, there are some fantastic players and you will only find out when you give them opportunities. Whether it be Jaiswal or Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal scores a lot of runs. Shubman Gill is young; Ruturaj Gaikwad and I hope Hardik Pandya is listening. I want to see him play Test cricket, especially in these conditions," he added.

