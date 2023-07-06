'You Asked And It's Here': Sourav Ganguly to Announce Something Special on His 51st Birthday

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has stated that he will make a special announcement on 8th July 2023 which is his birthday. Ganguly will turn 51 on Saturday as he posted a photo on his Facebook profile and provided an update regarding his plans for the special occasion.

Ganguly posted his photo where he can be writing in a diary.

“You asked & it’s here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned," Ganguly captioned the post.

Ganguly only gave a short glimpse of what he was writing as it started ‘Leading With’ and he is about to write more.

The former cricketer is ranked among one of the best captains in Indian cricket history as he led the team to the 2003 ODI World Cup final and Champions Trophy triumph in 2002. He groomed several young talents and gave chances to them in the Indian team during his captaincy who later went on to become greats of the game including Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan.

Meanwhile, after his tenure ended as BCCI president, Ganguly was reinstated as the Director of Operations in Delhi Capitals last season. However, his team failed to impress and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Recently, the legendary India cricketer gave his opinion on the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after this year’s ODI World Cup.