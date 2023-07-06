Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'You Asked And It's Here': Sourav Ganguly to Announce Something Special on His 51st Birthday

'You Asked And It's Here': Sourav Ganguly to Announce Something Special on His 51st Birthday

Sourav Ganguly will turn 51 on Saturday as he posted a photo on his Facebook profile and provided an update regarding his plans for the special occasion.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 20:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (AFP Image)
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (AFP Image)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has stated that he will make a special announcement on 8th July 2023 which is his birthday. Ganguly will turn 51 on Saturday as he posted a photo on his Facebook profile and provided an update regarding his plans for the special occasion.

Ganguly posted his photo where he can be writing in a diary.

“You asked & it’s here! Announcing something special on my birthday, 8th July … stay tuned," Ganguly captioned the post.

Advertisement

Ganguly only gave a short glimpse of what he was writing as it started ‘Leading With’ and he is about to write more.

The former cricketer is ranked among one of the best captains in Indian cricket history as he led the team to the 2003 ODI World Cup final and Champions Trophy triumph in 2002. He groomed several young talents and gave chances to them in the Indian team during his captaincy who later went on to become greats of the game including Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan.

Meanwhile, after his tenure ended as BCCI president, Ganguly was reinstated as the Director of Operations in Delhi Capitals last season. However, his team failed to impress and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Recently, the legendary India cricketer gave his opinion on the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after this year’s ODI World Cup.

top videos
  • Virat Kohli Shares Pics of 'Leg Day' at Gym, Says '8 Years and Counting'; Fans React | #shorts
  • Ashes 2023: Travis Head Excited as Australia have a chance to Ashes Win | Cricket News | ENG vs AUS
  • England End Rain-Curtailed Day 3 of 3rd Ashes Test at 27/0, Need 224 More Runs to Win
  • Chris Woakes: 'We don't Want To Rely on Stokes All The Time' | ASHES | ENG vs AUS | Cricket News
  • Ashes 2023: England Overtake Australia on Day 3, Look to Win First Test in Series | Cricket News

    • Ganguly said that he believes in performances and suggested that with ICC tournaments scheduled for every year, Kohli and Rohit will play longer for India.

    “I don’t believe too much in last time, first time. I believe in performances. I think they are 34-35, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next World Cup. There are world tournaments every year – T20 cricket, 50-over cricket. It’s not like as in the past when we started – one every four years and then the Champions Trophy came in. So it’s about performances and I am sure Rohit as captain and Virat will be wanting to make it a big one not from a personal point of view but from winning it. I think that’s the biggest," Ganguly told Star Sports.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 06, 2023, 20:41 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 20:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App