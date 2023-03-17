South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Coverage on Live TV & Online

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: South Africa is set to square off against West Indies for the second game of the three-match One-day International series in their own backyard. The 50-over battle is slated to be hosted on March 18 at Buffalo Park in East London. The first ODI between the two sides was washed out without a single ball being bowled as the rain gods had the final say. Since East London has been experiencing Intermittent rain over the past few days, rain can turn out to be the spoilsport in the second fixture as well.

Keeping aside the weather-related threat, both South Africa and West Indies will eye to get the best out of the series as they are preparing themselves for the ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by India in October this year. Rob Walter, who has recently been appointed as the Proteas coach, will look to shell out his best-possible strategy against the West Indies, which will be led by the newly assigned ODI captain Shai Hope. Ahead of the ODI series, South Africa played a two-match Test series against the Islander nation, which saw the hosts finishing on the top on both occasions.

In their last ODI assignment, South Africa travelled to England where they defeated the hosts 2-1. On the other hand, West Indies have been going through a turbulent phase in the format as they suffered a 2-1 loss to New Zealand in the previous ODI series on home soil.

Ahead of Saturday’s Second ODI match between South Africa and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Second ODI match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The Second ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the Second ODI match South Africa vs West Indies be played?

The Second ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be played at East London’s Buffalo Park.

What time will the Second ODI match between South Africa and West Indies begin?

The Second ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs West Indies Second ODI match?

The South Africa vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs West Indies Second ODI match?

The South Africa vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

South Africa vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (C), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sharmarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein,, Shannon Gabriel, Romario Shepherd.

