South Africa vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Follow South Africa vs West Indies live score and commentary from the 3rd ODI being played today at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 14:13 IST

Potchefstroom (South Africa)

Follow SA vs WI 3rd ODI live score and updates. (AFP Photo)
South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. South Africa trail 0-1 after losing the second ODI by 48 runs with the series opener being washed out due to rain.

South Africa are without regular captain Temba Bavuma who has a hamstring issue and therefore is not part of this fixture.

SA vs WI 3rd ODI Follow: Scorecard | Commentary

“There will be early help for the bowlers and we would like to exploit it. Temba has an hamstring issue, he has had a great summer, don’t want to push him too much. Unfortunately the first ODI was washed out, the plan is to give all the guys a go and widen the pool in the lead-up to the World Cup," Markram said at the toss.

While South Africa have made as many as four changes but West Indies are unchanged as they eye series win.

“We would have liked to bat actually, it looks a good pitch and will stay good throughout. I am trying to build some partnerships in the middle, we struggled to do so in the past. We stepping in the right direction and hope to continue," West Indies captain Shai Hope said.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (captain/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah

first published: March 21, 2023, 14:13 IST
last updated: March 21, 2023, 14:13 IST
