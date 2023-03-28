SA vs WI, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against West Indies in Johannesburg

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 21:41 IST
Johannesburg
South Africa vs West Indies Live Score: South Africa and West Indies will square off against each other for the one last time in the third and the final T20I on Tuesday in Johannesburg. It’s going be another electrifying contest of the series which is currently levelled 1-1. The visitors won the rain-curtailed opening face-off by three wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Read More
Wayne Parnell comes into the attack and Kyle Mayers decides to go after him. Two big sixes, one over the long-off fence and the next one over deep mid-wicket, and the West Indians have set the tone. 13 runs from the over
WI: 16/0 after 2 overs
Fortuin begins the proceeding well for the Proteas. Just 3 runs off his opening over.
WI: 3/0 after 1 over
Done with the pre-match formalities! Brandon King and Kyle Mayers are at the crease. Brandon takes the strike. Bjorn Fortuin will open the attack
The players of both teams have queued up for their respective national anthems. West Indies go first
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph
Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
South Africa win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Johannesburg
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Yannic Cariah
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Tristan Stubbs
Hello and welcome to the live blog of South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Johannesburg
Earlier on Sunday, South Africa set a new record for chasing in international T20 cricket when they scored 259 for four to beat West Indies by six wickets. Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century for the visitors as they posted an imposing 258 for five, the joint sixth-highest total in T20 internationals.
However, Quinton de Kock responded with 100 from 44 balls, a maiden T20I century, while fellow opener Reeza Hendricks hit 68.
“It was quite special. Reeza was the silent assassin. When I got out he said, ‘We just did something really special and we should be proud of what we’ve done’,” said De Kock.
Captain Aiden Markram (38 not out) saw his side home with seven balls to spare.
The previous highest run chase was Bulgaria’s 246 to beat Serbia in 2022 while Australia made 245 to beat New Zealand in 2018.
“It was pretty, pretty crazy. When we came off halfway, we thought we had enough,” said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.
“But credit to Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. They applied pressure from ball one.”
