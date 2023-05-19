'South Africa Will Miss a trick if they Don't Take Him': Karthik Backs Du Plessis' World Cup Selection

India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has backed Faf du Plessis to make an international comeback and believes South Africa will miss a trick if they don’t select the veteran for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Du Plessis has been a beacon of consistency while opening the batting alongside Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, with the in-form batter having already amassed more than 700 runs for his side. In 13 games, Du Plessis has notched 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike-rate of 153.94, with the South African having scored eight half-centuries to help get the Bangalore-based franchise off to a solid start on numerous occasions.

Karthik, who has been du Plessis’ teammate at RCB for a couple of years, hasn’t been surprised by the former South African skipper’s consistency and believes the 38-year-old still has a lot to offer at the international level.

“I’m not at all surprised with Faf’s form because I think he’s a terrific player. He’s a very good leader as well," said Karthik in the latest edition of The ICC Review.

“In the last four, five years of IPL, he’s been very consistent and he’s just had another year where he’s been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful," he added.

While du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021 and last featured for South Africa at the international level in February of that year, the right-hander has indicated he is open to playing for the Proteas again in white-ball cricket.

The South Africa batter has an excellent record in ODIs in India, scoring 394 runs in 10 matches at an average greater than 65 and Karthik believes that it would be a no-brainer to include someone with his experience at the tournament.

“I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don’t take him to the World Cup. I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter," Karthik said.

“So I genuinely wish Faf says yes, when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he’s there," she added.