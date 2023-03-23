'Special Feeling...': India Allrounder Krunal Pandya Recalls His Memorable ODI debut

Gujarat-born Krunal Pandya could not have asked for a better start to his ODI as he produced a stunning knock of 58 not out against England two years back in March 2021. Krunal broke the world record for the fastest half century by a debutant in the format.

The utility allrounder brought up his fifty in just 26 deliveries. Celebrating the second anniversary of his ODI debut, the 31-year-old markd the occasion by sharing a heart-warming post on social media.

Krunal shared a collage, comprising some memorable moments from the fixture, to commemorate the day.

In the post, he can be seen shaking hands with his younger brother Hardik Pandya ahead of the match.

“Special feeling making my ODI debut for my country," Krunal Pandya wrote.

He shared the moments on Twitter as well with the post going viral.

Cricket fans expressed their love and adoration for Krunal.

One social media user lauded Krunal Pandya’s record-breaking knock by tweeting, “The fastest debut ODI 50 it was. Comeback king."

Another person wished Krunal good luck ahead of IPL 2023.

“Keep Going. Have a great IPL this season," the tweet read.

A person branded Krunal as one of his “favourite players."

Coming back to that match, Krunal’s blistering innings guided Team India to a formidable total of 317/5. Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan also contributed significantly by pulling off a sublime knock of 98.

Later, Krunal picked up the vital wicket of English allrounder Sam Curran. Krunal completed his 10 overs with figures of 1/59 and England were eventually bowled out for 251.

In ODIs, Krunal Pandya has till now played five matches for India. With a strike rate of 101.56, he has scored 130 runs so far.

In 19 T20Is, Krunal has 124 runs to his name at a strike-rate of 130.52.

