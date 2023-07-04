Sports Academy Founded by Sachin Tendulkar Appoints Dr Atul Gaikwad as Global Head Coach

The SRT10 Global Academy, a sports institution founded by Sachin Tendulkar himself has appointed Dr Atul Gaikwad as their Global Head Coach.

Dr Gaikwad who has had cricket coaching experience of about 30 years is the first Indian resident coach to secure entry into the Elite Level 4 coaching course and has been certified as a Specialist Level 4 Elite Coach, making him the first in the country.

The coach’s previous experience includes, Director of Coaching for the Sikkim Cricket Association, Director and Coach for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as well as coaching roles in different levels for the BCCI.

Having mentored and managed high-performance programs for young men and women, the academy will attempt to transition India from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation.

The SRT10 Global Academy which is situated within the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, commits to nurturing young talent and fostering a culture of sporting excellence. To support the young athletes, the academy will provide them with experienced coaches, a comprehensive program and state-of-the-art infrastructure enabled to bring the best out of their athletes.