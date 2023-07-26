Sreesanth Rolls Back the Clock: Defends 8 Runs in Last 6 Balls as T10 Match Goes into Super-Over - WATCH

Former India speedster Sreesanth turned the clock back with his bowling prowess in the ongoing Afro T10 game no. 14, between his team Harare Hurricane and Cape Town Samp Army, on Tuesday which eventually got into a Super Over. He was assigned to defend 8 runs in the last six balls which took everyone by surprise as the right-arm quick hadn’t bowled a single ball in the game till then.

The last over of Cape Town’s chase was Sreesanth’s first and he began with a breakthrough. He cleaned up Karim Janat, leaving the opposition with 8 needed off five deliveries. Sean Williams, the new man in, took a single off the second ball and handed the strike to Matthew Breetzke who then smashed a boundary, bringing down the equation to 3 needed off the last three deliveries.

Defending 3 runs was a test for Sreesanth and he came out with flying colours. After running out Williams off the penultimate ball, he successfully restricted Cape Town to 115, one run short of victory, pushing the game into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, the Samp Army batted first and managed 7 runs after losing a wicket, of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In reply, Donavon Ferreira and Mohammed Nabi chased down the target on the last ball and took the Hurricanes home.

Earlier, the Harare Hurricanes did not have the kind of start they would have hoped for. Robin Uthappa (0) and Regis Chakabva (0) were dismissed in the very first over and Evin Lewis (3) followed suit in the third, all falling to Sheldon Cottrell.