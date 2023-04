SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL 2023. Neither of the two team has set the stage on fire so far, especially DC who have lost five of their six matches.

SRH have fared a tad better with two wins out of six attempts. Both teams have big names in their ranks and will hope for a top performance in Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Harry Brook

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal

Allrounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

SRH vs DC Probable XIs

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Phil Salt (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

SRH vs DC Full Squad

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

