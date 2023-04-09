SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings secured a sensational start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign after winning the first two matches. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side exhibited solid batting in the first two fixtures to register 190-plus totals. In the rain-curtailed match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Punjab-based side clinched a seven-run win (DLS method). Australia pacer Nathan Ellis bagged four wickets for Punjab in the next encounter to earn a five-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Punjab will now look to extend their winning run to three games as they are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9. The IPL 2023 match between Hyderabad and Punjab will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Hyderabad, however, will have different ambitions when they take the field against a high-flying Punjab side. After suffering two consecutive defeats this season, Aiden Markram’s men will be aiming to register their first win of the IPL 2023 season on Sunday.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 9.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

Advertisement

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: Arshdeep Singh

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

SRH vs PBKS Probable XIs:

SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Advertisement

SRH vs PBKS Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here