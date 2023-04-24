SRH vs DC Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Coverage on TV And Online

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 clash on Monday night. Both the teams have had a difficult time so far this season despite impressive line-ups on paper.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

In their last match, SRH took on the Chennai Super Kings and suffered a crushing defeat due to CSK’s impressive bowling. SRH failed to put up enough runs on the board, which led to the sorry show.

Meanwhile, DC will have gained some confidence after finally recording their first win of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The team’s batting line-up had to work harder than they would have liked, and they will be hoping to improve their performance.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

With both teams looking to turn their fortunes around, it promises to be an exciting match with plenty of action on the cards.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 24, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals begin?

Advertisement

The IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

How do I watch the live streaming of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Advertisement

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals For IPL 2023?

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here