SRH vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Last-over Thriller

SRH VS DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs to win their second match of the season. A brilliant combined bowling display allowed DC to limit SRH to 137/6 in chase of 145 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje took a couple of wickets each while Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a wicket each.

Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer for SRH as he made 49. Hyderabad had made a quiet start to their chase of 145 as they lost Harry Brook on 7 inside the Powerplay.

Earlier, Washington Sundar took 3/28 while Bhuvneshwar 2/11 as SRH kept DC to 144/9 in 20 overs. That DC were able to post a decent total was thanks to a 69-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Axar Patel for the sixth wicket.

Sundar struck thrice in an over to leave DC gasping for breath after David Warner opted to bat first. They were reduced to 62/5 from 57/2.

DC lost Phil Salt for a duck in the very first over before T Natarajan trapped Mitchell Marsh in his first over. And then Sundar removed Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in his second over to put Sunrisers Hyderabad on top.

David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain, called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC have benched Prithvi Shaw for this contest and have included Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel. For SRH, Nitish Reddy has been included in their 16.

Delhi Capitals will look to continue the winning momentum on Monday when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127 but the Delhi batters, barring skipper Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed once again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win.

Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season. Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, in the six outings have highlighted Shaw’s inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick fix is unlikely.

With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots toward the end.

While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon. Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled with accuracy and produced inward movement to fashion the team’s first win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.

With plenty of match winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here