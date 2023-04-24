SRH vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Last-over Thriller

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Delhi Capitals produced an excellent bowling performance as they recorded their second win a row in the ongoing IPL 2023. DC opted to bat first and were reduced to 62/5 thanks to Washington Sundar taking three wickets in an over including the scalps of David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan. However, Axar Patel and Manish Pandey repaired the damage with a solid partnership for the sixth wicket. Each scored 34 runs. Eventually, DC finished with a respectable 144/9. In their reply, SRH struggled for a good start and lost Harry Brook cheaply. Mayank Agarwal started well with a boundary to his name in each of the Powerplay overs. He then fell on 49 while trying to up the scoring rate. DC then tightened their grip with quick strikes in the middle overs before Henrich Klaasen and Sundar revived the chase. Klaasen then fell on 31 before DC held on to keep SRH to 137/6.
Superb execution from Mukesh Sharma as he defends 13 runs in the final over t help Delhi Capitals to their second win of IPL 2023. He allowed just five runs in the over despite DC being slapped with a fielding penalty and were allowed just four fielders outside the circle. SRH finish with 137/6 in 20 overs. This has been quite a comeback from them. From 62/5, they recovered to post a decent 144 and then their bowlers put up a combined display for a thrilling win.
Washington Sundar punishes Anrich Nortje for missing his yorker. He clears his front leg and launches it over long-on for a four. A single off the sixth helps him keep the strike. 10 runs and a wicket in the over. SRH 132/6 in 19 overs. They need 13 off the final over.
Right after being dropped, Henrich Klaasen holes out to Aman Khan off Anrich Nortje. A powerful drive from Klaasen as Nortje goes full and wide but he finds a fielder in the deep and a look of disbelief on his face. SRH 126/6 in 18.3 overs, chasing 145.
15 runs from the over of Mukesh Kumar including two fours to Henrich Klaasen and a stunning scoop shot from Washington Sundar for a four of his own. SRH 122/5 in 18 overs. They need 23 off 12.
The over that SRH needed. And it’s Anrich Nortje who they’ve targeted. First, Washington Sundar with a smart shot for four as he waited and at the last moment guided one to third man with a ramp shot. And then launched one over deep square leg region for a six. 13 runs from it. SRH 107/5 in 17 overs, chasing 145.
With a single, Washington Sundar brings up SRH’s 100 in 16.3 overs.
DC have put up a superb defense of the total so far. Kuldeep Yadav’s spell ends. 22 runs and a wicket in it. 5 runs from the 16th over. SRH 94/5 in 16 overs, chasing 145. SRH need 51 from 24
This one is right now looks headed DC’s way. SRH need 56 off 30 with five wickets remaining. Axar Patel has just finished an excellent spell of four overs in which he took two wickets for 21 runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar are the two SRH batters.
WICKET! Aiden Markram gets an inside edge onto the stumps to be bowled on 3 off 5. A huge breakthrough this for Delhi Capitals. Axar Patel knows it. Markram went on the backfoot for a cut but cannot get room for the shot. SRH 85/5 in 14.1 overs, chasing 145.
Heinrich Klaasen walks in at no. 6 to join captain Aiden Markram in the middle for SRH. Kuldeep Yadav’s final delivery of the over is short and Klaasen pulls it to deep midwicket for a four. 8 runs and a wicket in it. SRH 85/4 in 14 overs, chasing 145. They need to score 10 runs per over now.
WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Abhishek Sharma charges forward and drives it back to the bowler who accepts an easy catch. Sharma scored 5. SRH 79/4 in 13.3 overs, chasing 145.
Just four runs and a wicket in the third over of Ishant Sharma. This game is tilting towards Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 68 runs off 42 deliveries now.
WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes after being called up for a fresh spell. Feather of an edge as Rahul Tripathi goes after a wide delivery, hoping to nail a drive but instead is out caught behind for 15 off 21. SRH 75/3 in 12.3 overs, chasing 145.
6 runs and a wicket from the third over of Axar Patel. SRH now need 72 runs off 48 deliveries with eight wickets in the bank.
OUT! The pressure gets to Mayank Agarwal. He steps out and launches one from Axar Patel towards long-on. He miscued the shot and ends up holing out to Aman Khan. Agarwal scored 49 off 39. SRH 69/2 in 13.2 overs, chasing 145.
Mayank Agarwal finally ends the 27-delivery long wait for a boundary as he thrashes one from Mitchell Marsh through covers for a four. 9 runs from the over. Agarwal on 48. SRH 67/1 in 11 overs, chasing 145.
DROPPED! Oh that could be costly for Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Marsh is disappointed. A flick from Mayank Agarwal and Mukesh Kumar at short fine leg fails to gobble it.
Kuldeep Yadav continues. Just five singles in the over. The wait for a boundary continues for SRH batters. Score 58/1 in 10 overs. Target: 145.
7 runs from the first over of Mitchell Marsh. It’s been 20 deliveries since SRH last hit a boundary. Not an easy pitch to bat on then looks like. SRH 53/1 in 9 overs, chasing 145.
Thanks to a no-ball from Mitchell Marsh, 50 comes up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 8.4 overs.
Now left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav introduced into the attack. Just four singles in the over. A testing over from him - beat the outside edge of Mayank Agarwal with is first delivery before drawing an inside edge onto his pads later on. SRH 46/1 in 8 overs, chasing 145. Time-out.
Mayank Agarwal had struck one boundary in each of the first six overs of SRH chase. However, that run ends with the seventh over - Axar Patel allowing just six runs in it. SRH 42/1 in 7 overs, chasing 145.
Mayank Agarwal continues to the streak. A sixth boundary in as many overs for the SRH opener. A good job from DC so far - they haven’t allowed SRH to blaze away. 36/1 in six overs. Agarwal on 28 off 19. He has been joined by Rahul Tripathi. They need 109 off 84 now.
WICKET! The threat of Harry Brook extinguished. He was struggling to get going and Anrich Nortje ends his misery. How? Brook went across trying for a scoop shot but he misses it and Nortje hits the middle stump. Brook scored 7 off 14. SRH 31/1 in 5.1 overs, chasing 145
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel summoned inside the Powerplay. Four dot balls followed a single off his first delivery. And then the inevitable. A Mayank Agarwal boundary. Full on off and Agarwal thumps it through covers for a four. 5 runs from it. SRH 31/0 in 5 overs, chasing 145.
Bowling change from Delhi Capitals. Mukesh Kumar introduced. Three singles off his first five deliveries before Mayank Agarwal produces a cover drive for his fourth four of the night. 7 runs from this over as well. SRH 26/0 in 4 overs, chasing 145.
Mayank Agarwal had continued to collect a boundary in each over so far. This time he gets one off Ishant Sharma - punched through point region. 7 runs from the over. SRH 19/0 in 3 overs, chasing 145.
Anrich Nortje into the attack from the other end. And DC review a not out caught behind decision given in favour of Harry Brook. Replay show it hit the thigh. DC lose review. Brook takes a single and then Mayank Agarwal backs away a little before lofting one from Norje for a four. 5 runs from it. SRH 12/0 in 2 overs, chasing 145.
Mayank Agarwal wastes no time to capitalise on the second life as he drives the next delivery from Ishant Sharma through covers for a four. And then takes a couple off the last delivery. 7 runs from the first over. SRH 7/0 in 1 over, chasing 145.
Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer for SRH as he made 49. Hyderabad had made a quiet start to their chase of 145 as they lost Harry Brook on 7 inside the Powerplay.
Earlier, Washington Sundar took 3/28 while Bhuvneshwar 2/11 as SRH kept DC to 144/9 in 20 overs. That DC were able to post a decent total was thanks to a 69-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Axar Patel for the sixth wicket.
Sundar struck thrice in an over to leave DC gasping for breath after David Warner opted to bat first. They were reduced to 62/5 from 57/2.
DC lost Phil Salt for a duck in the very first over before T Natarajan trapped Mitchell Marsh in his first over. And then Sundar removed Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Aman Khan in his second over to put Sunrisers Hyderabad on top.
David Warner, the Delhi Capitals captain, called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC have benched Prithvi Shaw for this contest and have included Sarfaraz Khan and Ripal Patel. For SRH, Nitish Reddy has been included in their 16.
Delhi Capitals will look to continue the winning momentum on Monday when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Capitals have had a tough season so far. They have struggled in all departments and, as a result, lost five games on the trot. However, David Warner and his troops finally managed to eke out their maiden victory as they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.
The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127 but the Delhi batters, barring skipper Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed once again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the win.
Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh but the two have been huge letdowns so far this season. Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13, in the six outings have highlighted Shaw’s inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick fix is unlikely.
With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots toward the end.
While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon. Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled with accuracy and produced inward movement to fashion the team’s first win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games. The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.
With plenty of match winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.
