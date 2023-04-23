SRH vs DC Probable XIs: Head to Head Record And Predicted Teams For IPL 2023 Match Between Hyderabad And Delhi

Delhi Capitals will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad in a bid to continue with the momentum they got after winning their first match of IPL 2013. Delhi captain David Warner continued to score runs and would hope other batters step up as well.

SRH, on the other hand, will need a far-better approach with the bat after the dismal show in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings. Post the batting debacle, captain Aiden Markram asked his batters to take stock of their performances and be much better in the following games. The challenge will begin from this match. Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

SRH vs DC Head to Head Record

Out of the 21 matches played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, SRH have won 11, while DC have claimed 10 victories. In the initial stages of the rivalry, SRH dominated by winning the first four matches. However, in recent times, DC has been in good form, winning the last four encounters.

Check Out SRH vs DC Probable XIs

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Phil Salt (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

SRH vs DC Full Squad

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

