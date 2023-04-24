SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Two teams that have not yet got going in the IPL this season, SunRisers Hyderabad will take on the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. While SRH copped a hammering at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals got their first win against Kolkata Knight Riders after losing five matches in a row to to start their IPL 2023 with.

Both sides look relatively good on paper, but they have not been able to click as a unit so far and it reflects on the points table.

SRH failed to score enough runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they were limited to 134/7 in their 20 overs. Captain Aiden Markram stated SRH did not perform well with the bat.

DC, on the other hand, found some momentum as they notched up their first win of the season. They restricted KKR to a meager score of 127, but made hard work of the chase as they completed the win in the final over. They need better performances from the batters if they have to build some momentum in the middle phase of the league.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium could assist the tweakers. Both sides have good spinners in their squad - but then the pitch also has assistance for the batters. They need to dig in and get a score of in excess of 170. Captain winning the toss could well elect to bowl first considering there will be dew later on.

Weather Report

There are chances of a thunderstorm on match day. The temperature is expected to hover between 24 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds will be around 15-25 km/h and the humidity will be range from 58 to 80 percent.

SRH vs DC Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

