SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy XI, Head-To-Head Records For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday hoping to continue the winning momentum.

After conceding three back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2023, Hyderabad returned to winning ways in their last match. They got the better of Delhi Capitals by nine runs for a much-needed confidence boost.

With six points from eight games, Hyderabad are now placed in ninth position in the IPL 2023 standings. Kolkata, in their last match, were overpowered by defending champions Gujarat Titans. After claiming three wins in nine games, Kolkata currently occupy the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Fantasy Player Picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer is the current highest run scorer for Kolkata in this season’s IPL. Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, has been Kolkata’s best performer in the bowling department. So, these two players will certainly be prime choices while preparing the fantasy team.

In the all-rounder segment, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have done an impressive job for Kolkata. The IPL 2023 season has so far been dismal for Hyderabad. Despite the poor show, fans can consider choosing skipper Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in their fantasy teams.

Head To Head Records

Kolkata and Hyderabad have come face to face on 24 occasions. Out of which, Hyderabad have won nine matches. Kolkata emerged victorious in the remaining 15 games.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR Probable XIs

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

KKR Probable XI: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

