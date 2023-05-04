SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Clinch a Thriller, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 23:37 IST
Hyderabad, India
SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders held on in the death overs to register a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 172, SRH managed 166/8 with KKR winning by five runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram stitched a solid partnership for the fifth wicket to put Sunrisers’ innings on track. Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad were themselves to be blamed for letting go of a position of strength to allow Kolkata Knight Riders an opening in an IPL 2023 clash on Thursday. Chasing 172, SRH lost three wickets inside the Powerplay but managed to reach 53 runs. Then Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen stitched a superb partnership that put them in control. Klaasen made 36 and he fell when SRH needed just 48 off six overs. Soon after, it was the turn of Markram to take the walk as he holed out at long-off on 41. Steadily, KKR crawled back and eventually SRH needed 9 off six. Varun Chakravarthy was superb in the final over as he allowed three runs and took the important wicket of Abdul Samad as well. Earlier, KKR lost regular wickets but handy innings from Rinku Singh (46) and captain Nitish Rana (42) guided them to 171/9. This is Knight Riders’ fourth win in 10 attempts and they have kept themselves alive in the playoffs race despite being in the bottom half of the points table.
Kolkata Knight Riders have defended 171 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs. A superb comeback from the visitors. At one stage, SRH needed 48 off 36 with six wickets in the bank. From that position, they slipped to finish with 166/8 in 20 overs. A six was needed off the final ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for a wild swing and missed it.
WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy accounts for the dangerman Abdul Samad on 21. KKR favourites now. A pull shot and Anukul Roy in the deep takes the catch.
A couple of boundaries in the over of Vaibhav Arora after the dismissal of Marco Jansen on 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with an airy drive over covers for a four before Abdul Samad slices one to third man region for a four - off a no ball. But no damage done on the free-hit. 12 runs from it. SRH need 9 in the final over.
WICKET! That’s an excellent catch from wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz. A yorker and Marco Jansen goes for a drive and gets an inside edge with Gurbaz diving to his left to complete the catch. The umpire has given it out and Jansen isn’t reviewing it either.
Just five runs in the third over of Varun Chakravarthy. And it’s drizzling in Hyderabad now. Should the contest halt right now and not resume, SRH are ahead - DLS par score is 150 at this stage.
With a quick double, Abdul Samad brings up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 150 in 17.3 overs.
WICKET! Vaibhav Arora has gotten rid of well-set SRH batter Aiden Markram on 41. Will there be a twist? A slower bouncer outside off from Arora and Markram smashes it high towards long-off where Rinku Singh takes an easy catch.
A good over from Varun Chakravarthy after leaking 12 in his first. Just four runs in it. SRH need 34 off 24. Aiden Markram 40 off 38, Abdul Samad 7 off 6.
The over of Shardul Thakur started with a wicket but he ends up conceding 10 runs off the next five. A boundary each to Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad in it. SRH need 38 off 30 now. Time-out.
WICKET! The man with the golden arm strikes. Brought back for a fresh spell as SRH took control, Shardul Thakur brings a much needed breakthrough for KKR with the scalp of Heinrich Klaasen on 36. The South African tried clearing deep midwicket but doesn’t get the connection right as Andre Russell accepts an easy catch.
A reverse sweep from Aiden Markram. This one goes over backward point and Andre Russell fails to prevent the boundary. 10 runs from it.
Wow! Heinrich Klaasen with an excellent flick shot as with pure timing, he guides the ball over the boundary for a six to bring an end to Harshit Rana’s spell. 12 runs from it as well.
Legspinnr Varun Chakravarthy into the attack now. It’s the turn of Aiden Markram to get some boundaries as he crashes two deliveries in a row through point for a couple of fours. 12 runs from it.
With a quick double, Aiden Markram brings up SRH’s 100 in 11.5 overs.
Henrich Klaasen has had enough of the sighting. He targets Anukul Roy with two huge sixes. He first charged down the track to launch it over long-off boundary before biffing one over midwicket for a 101-meter six. 15 runs from it.
Offspinner Sunil Narine pressed into action now. Six runs off it. 19 deliveries since the last boundary for SRH now.
Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy continues. Three dot balls and as many singles from his second over. Required rate is above 9 now. Time-out.
Shardul Thakur back into the attack now. Just five runs from his second over. Sunrisers need 106 off 72 with six wickets in the bank.
Anukul Roy drops it short and Henrich Klaasen finds the gap to hammer the ball in the gap over midwicket for four. 8 runs and a wicket in it.
WICKET! Anukul Roy bowls full on the stumps. Harry Brook wanted to scoop this but misses as the ball hits his hip. Loud appeal but umpire turns it down. KKR review. No bat or glove on ultra-edge. And ball tracker shows three reds. Brook out for a four-ball duck. His poor season continues.
15 runs and a wicket in the final over of Powerplay. Harry Brook has walked in to join SRH captain Aiden Markram. A mixed phase this for SRH.
WICKET! Andre Russell is pumped up. Rahul Tripathi had clattered a couple of fours and a six off a free-hit off the pacer to start this final over of Powerplay with. And Tripathi tried to be cheeky next as he went for a scoop but didn’t have enough pace to get the result as Vaibhav Arora took a catch at fine leg. Tripathi scored 20 off 9.
Five dot balls and a single from the third over of Harshit Rana. There was a check for a run out after Harshit made a direct hit at the striker’s end but replays showed Aiden Markram was home.
OUT! A massive wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders as they have removed Abhishek Sharma who scored a superb fifty in his last innings. Goes for a big shot against Shardul Thakur. The ball goes miles into the night sky and Andre Russell settles underneath it before diving in front to complete a superb catch. Abhishek scored 9 off 10.
Harshit Rana’s second over results in 7 runs and and a wicket. Mayank Agarwal had slapped a short delivery for a six before being caught behind.
WICKET! Mayank Agarwal gloves one from Harshit Rana to be caught behind on 18 off 11. A short delivery and Agarwal goes for the pull - ball hits the glove and lobs to the wicketkeeper.
Right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora from the other end. And Mayank Agarwal gets a boundary off his second delivery - outside off and a drive over extra cover. The hooter goes for for the no ball. A free-hit follows but Agarwal only hits it to mid-off. Arora draws an edge from Agarwal with his final delivery but it’s safe as the ball flies away for four. 13 runs from it.
Full and wide from Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma chips it over covers for a four off the very first delivery. He clips the next for a single. 9 runs from the first over.
Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are the two SRH openers. Harshit Rana, right-arm pacer, with the new ball for KKR.
SRH brought up their fifty inside the Powerplay but also lost three wickets including that of Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in chase of 172.
This was after regular wickets kept KKR from dominating as SRH kept them to 171/9. Rinku Singh top-scored with 46 while captain Nitish Rana made 42.
Aiden Markram took a stunning catch off his own bowling to get rid of Rana. Despite the three blows in Powerplay, Kolkata Knight Riders scored at a fair clip. Rana and Rinku Singh led a solid recovery.
Marco Jansen struck twice in the second over of Kolkata Knight Riders innings with the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer before Kartik Tyagi dismissed Jason Roy early as well.
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR have welcomed back Jason Roya and Vaibhav Arora into their eleven. For SRH, Marco Jansen is back along with Kartik Tyagi. Umran Malik has been benched.
Languishing at the bottom half of the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are inching towards elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. SRH are ninth and KKR are eighth in the standings.
Both have won three matches so far although SRH have played a less game than KKR. A win tonight for either would keep their flickering hopes of launching a late comeback in the race for a top-four finish. It’s going to be quite a task though considering how they’ve fared so far.
SRH and KKR are meeting for the second time this season. The latest time they cross swords was at the Eden Gardens where Harry Brook announced his arrival in arguably the world’s most popular T20 league with a blazing century.
Brook was opening for SRH back then but barring that one show, he has been quite poor and as a result been demoted in the batting order.
KKR have a similar problem – they are failing to settle on a reliable opening pair. Jason Roy’s inclusion sparked some hope but he missed their defeat to Gujarat Titans due to a fitness concern. In his absence, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a superb knock though.
One of the biggest positives for KKR though is the return of Andre Russell to form with both the bat and the ball. The two-time champions would be hoping for the big man to be back to his destructive best before its too late.
SRH vs KKR Available Players
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team