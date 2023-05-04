Trends :DC VS RCB LIVEDC VS RCB Dream11CSK VS MICSK VS MI Dream11CSK VS MI Pitch Report
SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Clinch a Thriller, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Clinch a Thriller, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

srh vs kkr , ipl 2023, srh vs kkr result

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Follow here all the latest updates from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 23:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders held on in the death overs to register a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 172, SRH managed 166/8 with KKR winning by five runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram stitched a solid partnership for the fifth wicket to put Sunrisers’ innings on track. Read More

May 04, 2023 23:37 IST

KKR Win a Thriller

Sunrisers Hyderabad were themselves to be blamed for letting go of a position of strength to allow Kolkata Knight Riders an opening in an IPL 2023 clash on Thursday. Chasing 172, SRH lost three wickets inside the Powerplay but managed to reach 53 runs. Then Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen stitched a superb partnership that put them in control. Klaasen made 36 and he fell when SRH needed just 48 off six overs. Soon after, it was the turn of Markram to take the walk as he holed out at long-off on 41. Steadily, KKR crawled back and eventually SRH needed 9 off six. Varun Chakravarthy was superb in the final over as he allowed three runs and took the important wicket of Abdul Samad as well. Earlier, KKR lost regular wickets but handy innings from Rinku Singh (46) and captain Nitish Rana (42) guided them to 171/9. This is Knight Riders’ fourth win in 10 attempts and they have kept themselves alive in the playoffs race despite being in the bottom half of the points table.

May 04, 2023 23:24 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Win by 5 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders have defended 171 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs. A superb comeback from the visitors. At one stage, SRH needed 48 off 36 with six wickets in the bank. From that position, they slipped to finish with 166/8 in 20 overs. A six was needed off the final ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for a wild swing and missed it.

May 04, 2023 23:17 IST

Sunrisers vs Knight Riders Live Score: Samad Falls on 21; SRH 165/8 in 19.3 overs, chasing 172

WICKET! Varun Chakravarthy accounts for the dangerman Abdul Samad on 21. KKR favourites now. A pull shot and Anukul Roy in the deep takes the catch.

May 04, 2023 23:13 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Two Fours in the Over; SRH 163/7 in 19 overs, chasing 172

A couple of boundaries in the over of Vaibhav Arora after the dismissal of Marco Jansen on 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with an airy drive over covers for a four before Abdul Samad slices one to third man region for a four - off a no ball. But no damage done on the free-hit. 12 runs from it. SRH need 9 in the final over.

May 04, 2023 23:07 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Jansen Falls; SRH 152/7 in 18.1 overs, chasing 172

WICKET! That’s an excellent catch from wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz. A  yorker and Marco Jansen goes for a drive and gets an inside edge with Gurbaz diving to his left to complete the catch. The umpire has given it out and Jansen isn’t reviewing it either.

May 04, 2023 23:03 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Tight Over; Score 151/6 in 18 overs, chasing 172

Just five runs in the third over of Varun Chakravarthy. And it’s drizzling in Hyderabad now. Should the contest halt right now and not resume, SRH are ahead - DLS par score is 150 at this stage.

May 04, 2023 23:01 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates: 150 up for The Sunrisers

With a quick double, Abdul Samad brings up Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 150 in 17.3 overs.

May 04, 2023 22:58 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Markram Dislodged; SRH 145/6 in 16.5 overs, chasing 172

WICKET! Vaibhav Arora has gotten rid of well-set SRH batter Aiden Markram on 41. Will there be a twist? A slower bouncer outside off from Arora and Markram smashes it high towards long-off where Rinku Singh takes an easy catch.

May 04, 2023 22:52 IST

IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Tidy Over From Chakravarthy; SRH 138/5 in 16 overs, chasing 172

A good over from Varun Chakravarthy after leaking 12 in his first. Just four runs in it. SRH need 34 off 24. Aiden Markram 40 off 38, Abdul Samad 7 off 6.

May 04, 2023 22:46 IST

Sunrisers vs Knight Riders Live Score: A Mixed Over; SRH 134/5 in 15 overs, chasing 172

The over of Shardul Thakur started with a wicket but he ends up conceding 10 runs off the next five. A boundary each to Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad in it. SRH need 38 off 30 now. Time-out.

May 04, 2023 22:43 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: OUT! Klaasen Has Been Dismissed; SRH 124/5 in 14.1 overs

WICKET! The man with the golden arm strikes. Brought back for a fresh spell as SRH took control, Shardul Thakur brings a much needed breakthrough for KKR with the scalp of Heinrich Klaasen on 36. The South African tried clearing deep midwicket but doesn’t get the connection right as Andre Russell accepts an easy catch.

May 04, 2023 22:40 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Sunrisers in Control; Score 124/4 in 14 overs, chasing 172

A reverse sweep from Aiden Markram. This one goes over backward point and Andre Russell fails to prevent the boundary. 10 runs from it.

May 04, 2023 22:37 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: SIX! Wonderful Timing From Klaasen; SRH 114/4 in 13 overs, chasing 172

Wow! Heinrich Klaasen with an excellent flick shot as with pure timing, he guides the ball over the boundary for a six to bring an end to Harshit Rana’s spell. 12 runs from it as well.

May 04, 2023 22:31 IST

IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Momentum Shifts; SRH 102/4 in 12 overs, chasing 172

Legspinnr Varun Chakravarthy into the attack now. It’s the turn of Aiden Markram to get some boundaries as he crashes two deliveries in a row through point for a couple of fours. 12 runs from it.

May 04, 2023 22:29 IST

Sunrisers vs Knight Riders Live Score: 100 Comes up For SRH

With a quick double, Aiden Markram brings up SRH’s 100 in 11.5 overs.

May 04, 2023 22:27 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Finally The Over SRH Wanted; Score 90/4 in 11 overs, chasing 172

Henrich Klaasen has had enough of the sighting. He targets Anukul Roy with two huge sixes. He first charged down the track to launch it over long-off boundary before biffing one over midwicket for a 101-meter six. 15 runs from it.

May 04, 2023 22:22 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates: Spin From Both Ends; SRH 75/4 in 10 overs, chasing 172

Offspinner Sunil Narine pressed into action now. Six runs off it. 19 deliveries since the last boundary for SRH now.

May 04, 2023 22:17 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Another Quiet Over; SRH 69/4 in 9 overs, chasing 172

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy continues. Three dot balls and as many singles from his second over. Required rate is above 9 now. Time-out.

May 04, 2023 22:14 IST

IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Tidy Over From Thakur; SRH 66/4 in 8 overs, chasing 172

Shardul Thakur back into the attack now. Just five runs from his second over. Sunrisers need 106 off 72 with six wickets in the bank.

May 04, 2023 22:10 IST

Sunrisers vs Knight Riders Live Score: FOUR! Klaasen Gets a Boundary; SRH 61/4 in 7 overs, chasing 172

Anukul Roy drops it short and Henrich Klaasen finds the gap to hammer the ball in the gap over midwicket for four. 8 runs and a wicket in it.

May 04, 2023 22:08 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: OUT! Brook Out For a Duck; SRH 54/4 in 6.2 overs

WICKET! Anukul Roy bowls full on the stumps. Harry Brook wanted to scoop this but misses as the ball hits his hip. Loud appeal but umpire turns it down. KKR review. No bat or glove on ultra-edge. And ball tracker shows three reds. Brook out for a four-ball duck. His poor season continues.

May 04, 2023 22:03 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 53/3 in Powerplay

15 runs and a wicket in the final over of Powerplay. Harry Brook has walked in to join SRH captain Aiden Markram. A mixed phase this for SRH.

May 04, 2023 22:02 IST

IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Tripathi Falls on 20; SRH 53/3 in 5.3 overs, chasing 172

WICKET! Andre Russell is pumped up. Rahul Tripathi had clattered a couple of fours and a six off a free-hit off the pacer to start this final over of Powerplay with. And Tripathi tried to be cheeky next as he went for a scoop but didn’t have enough pace to get the result as Vaibhav Arora took a catch at fine leg. Tripathi scored 20 off 9.

May 04, 2023 21:57 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Superb Over from Harshit; SRH 38/2 in 5 overs, chasing 172

Five dot balls and a single from the third over of Harshit Rana. There was a check for a run out after Harshit made a direct hit at the striker’s end but replays showed Aiden Markram was home.

May 04, 2023 21:51 IST

IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Falls on 9; SRH 37/2 in 3.5 overs, chasing 172

OUT! A massive wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders as they have removed Abhishek Sharma who scored a superb fifty in his last innings. Goes for a big shot against Shardul Thakur. The ball goes miles into the night sky and Andre Russell settles underneath it before diving in front to complete a superb catch. Abhishek scored 9 off 10.

May 04, 2023 21:45 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Successful Over; SRH 29/1 in 3 overs, chasing 172

Harshit Rana’s second over results in 7 runs and and a wicket. Mayank Agarwal had slapped a short delivery for a six before being caught behind.

May 04, 2023 21:44 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Updates: OUT! Agarwal Exits; SRH 29/1 in 2.5 overs, chasing 172

WICKET! Mayank Agarwal gloves one from Harshit Rana to be caught behind on 18 off 11. A short delivery and Agarwal goes for the pull - ball hits the glove and lobs to the wicketkeeper.

May 04, 2023 21:39 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Agarwal Collects a Couple of FOURs; SRH 22/0 in 2 overs, chasing 172

Right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora from the other end. And Mayank Agarwal gets a boundary off his second delivery - outside off and a drive over extra cover. The hooter goes for for the no ball. A free-hit follows but Agarwal only hits it to mid-off. Arora draws an edge from Agarwal with his final delivery but it’s safe as the ball flies away for four. 13 runs from it.

May 04, 2023 21:32 IST

Sunrisers vs Knight Riders Live Score: FOUR! Abhishek Opens Account; SRH 9/0 in 1 over, chasing 172

Full and wide from Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma chips it over covers for a four off the very first delivery. He clips the next for a single. 9 runs from the first over.

May 04, 2023 21:27 IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score: All Set For Hyderabad's Chase of 172

Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are the two SRH openers.  Harshit Rana, right-arm pacer, with the new ball for KKR.

May 04, 2023 23:37 IST

KKR Win a Thriller

Klaasen made 36 off 20 while Markram top-scored with 41 but SRH slipped from their position of strength allowing KKR to make a superb comeback.

SRH brought up their fifty inside the Powerplay but also lost three wickets including that of Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in chase of 172.

This was after regular wickets kept KKR from dominating as SRH kept them to 171/9. Rinku Singh top-scored with 46 while captain Nitish Rana made 42.

Aiden Markram took a stunning catch off his own bowling to get rid of Rana. Despite the three blows in Powerplay, Kolkata Knight Riders scored at a fair clip. Rana and Rinku Singh led a solid recovery.

Marco Jansen struck twice in the second over of Kolkata Knight Riders innings with the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer before Kartik Tyagi dismissed Jason Roy early as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR have welcomed back Jason Roya and Vaibhav Arora into their eleven. For SRH, Marco Jansen is back along with Kartik Tyagi. Umran Malik has been benched.

Languishing at the bottom half of the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are inching towards elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. SRH are ninth and KKR are eighth in the standings.

Both have won three matches so far although SRH have played a less game than KKR. A win tonight for either would keep their flickering hopes of launching a late comeback in the race for a top-four finish. It’s going to be quite a task though considering how they’ve fared so far.

SRH and KKR are meeting for the second time this season. The latest time they cross swords was at the Eden Gardens where Harry Brook announced his arrival in arguably the world’s most popular T20 league with a blazing century.

Brook was opening for SRH back then but barring that one show, he has been quite poor and as a result been demoted in the batting order.

KKR have a similar problem – they are failing to settle on a reliable opening pair. Jason Roy’s inclusion sparked some hope but he missed their defeat to Gujarat Titans due to a fitness concern. In his absence, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a superb knock though.

One of the biggest positives for KKR though is the return of Andre Russell to form with both the bat and the ball. The two-time champions would be hoping for the big man to be back to his destructive best before its too late.

SRH vs KKR Available Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai

