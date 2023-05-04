SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Clinch a Thriller, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Klaasen made 36 off 20 while Markram top-scored with 41 but SRH slipped from their position of strength allowing KKR to make a superb comeback.

SRH brought up their fifty inside the Powerplay but also lost three wickets including that of Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in chase of 172.

This was after regular wickets kept KKR from dominating as SRH kept them to 171/9. Rinku Singh top-scored with 46 while captain Nitish Rana made 42.

Aiden Markram took a stunning catch off his own bowling to get rid of Rana. Despite the three blows in Powerplay, Kolkata Knight Riders scored at a fair clip. Rana and Rinku Singh led a solid recovery.

Marco Jansen struck twice in the second over of Kolkata Knight Riders innings with the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer before Kartik Tyagi dismissed Jason Roy early as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR have welcomed back Jason Roya and Vaibhav Arora into their eleven. For SRH, Marco Jansen is back along with Kartik Tyagi. Umran Malik has been benched.

Languishing at the bottom half of the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are inching towards elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs race. SRH are ninth and KKR are eighth in the standings.

Both have won three matches so far although SRH have played a less game than KKR. A win tonight for either would keep their flickering hopes of launching a late comeback in the race for a top-four finish. It’s going to be quite a task though considering how they’ve fared so far.

SRH and KKR are meeting for the second time this season. The latest time they cross swords was at the Eden Gardens where Harry Brook announced his arrival in arguably the world’s most popular T20 league with a blazing century.

Brook was opening for SRH back then but barring that one show, he has been quite poor and as a result been demoted in the batting order.

KKR have a similar problem – they are failing to settle on a reliable opening pair. Jason Roy’s inclusion sparked some hope but he missed their defeat to Gujarat Titans due to a fitness concern. In his absence, Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a superb knock though.

One of the biggest positives for KKR though is the return of Andre Russell to form with both the bat and the ball. The two-time champions would be hoping for the big man to be back to his destructive best before its too late.

SRH vs KKR Available Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai

