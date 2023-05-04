SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to win their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The 2016 champions had registered an impressive victory in the last match against Delhi Capitals and would want to make it a second successive win in front of home crowd.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen had played blistering knocks in the match against Delhi. They will be key for Hyderabad’s chances on Thursday as well. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will also be desperate for a win.

The two-time champions are currently languishing at the eighth position. A loss against Hyderabad will further dent their playoffs hopes.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad?

The last match that was played at this venue was a high-scoring affair. Mumbai Indians had won that match after they scored 192 runs in the first innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad managed 178 runs in their innings.

What is the average score at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL?

The average first-inning score at this venue is 158.

SRH vs KKR Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have squared off 24 times in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata has emerged victorious on 15 occasions, while Hyderabad has managed to win nine times.

SRH vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to offer assistance to the batters. The team batting first has won 30 times and the chasing side has won on 38 occasions.

SRH vs KKR Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on May 4. According to weather forecast, there is 24 percent chance of rain at night time. It’s expected to be partly cloudy.

