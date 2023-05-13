SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: With just 4 victories in 10 appearances, Sunrisers Hyderabad have nothing left but pride to play for in this year’s IPL. The Aiden Markram-led side are now reeling at No 9 in the points table, only above Delhi Capitals. In their last match, Hyderabad stunned a high-flying Rajasthan Royals and will love to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Lucknow Super Giants. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the contest on May 13. Hyderabad batters were at the peak of their form against Rajasthan. They chased down a mammoth 215-run target with Glenn Philips and Abdul Samad playing match-winning cameos in the last-ball thriller.

Lucknow have been able to win just one out of their last five games. They pulled off a promising start to the season but are struggling to find the desired rhythm in recent times. Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the campaign due to an unfortunate injury. Krunal Pandya has replaced Rahul in the role and will hope to lead the side to the playoffs.

Advertisement

Fantasy Player Picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Opener Kyle Mayers is currently the highest run-scorer among the Lucknow batters. The Caribbean big-hitter has racked up 359 runs in 11 appearances at an exceptional 150-plus strike rate. Among other batters, Nicholas Pooran can be a good pick even though he was seen struggling to find the flow in the last few games.

From the Hyderabad batting unit, Rahul Tripathi will be the player to watch. Their spinner Ravi Bishnoi has performed quite well so far and has got 12 wickets under his belt. Mayank Markande has been the top performer among the Hyderabad bowlers and will try to continue his form against Lucknow on the home surface.

Head To Head Records

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have clashed against each other twice in the IPL. Lucknow, winning both of the games, is keeping the upper hand in the head-to-head records. It will be interesting to watch how Hyderabad prepare their game plan to clinch the maiden victory over Lucknow.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain: Marco Jansen

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock,

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen

Advertisement

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan

SRH vs LSG Probable XIs:

SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram (C), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

SRH vs LSG Full Squad-

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (C), Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak