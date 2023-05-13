SRH vs LSG Highlights: Mankad's Fifty, Pooran's Fiery Cameo Hand Lucknow a 7-wicket Win

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 19:27 IST
Hyderabad, India
IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants made a backdoor entry in the chase of 183 to win the game by 7 wickets. Following a slow start, the visitor never looked closer to winning the game but Nicholas Pooran’s cameo of 44 not out off just 13 balls and a gritty half-century from Prerak Mankad handed a sweet win with 4 balls to spare. Read More
The Sunrisers Hyderabad looked on top of the game until Nicholas Pooran made the hero’s entry and snatched victory from Sunrisers’ jaws. Following the dismissal of Marcus Stoinis, Pooran hogged the limelight with 4 sixes and 3 boundaries, scoring 44 off just 13 runs. Stoinis was out for 40 while Prerak Mankad played the anchor role in the stiff chase of 183. Promoted to No. 3, Mankad scored an unbeaten 64 off 45 deliveries with the help of 2 sixes and 7 boundaries. For the Sunrisers, Glenn Philips, Mayank Markande, and Abhishek Sharma picked up a wicket each.
Natarajan to Pooran- 6!! Nicholas Pooran came, he saw, and en route to conquer. Lucknow looked in no position to win this game, given the start they had but now, they need 4 off the last 6. Big credit to Pooran.
LSG: 179/3 after 19 overs
Bhuvneshwar to Pooran- 4, 4. Back-to-back boundaries from Nicholas Pooran, putting Lucknow on top of the game. 14 needed off the last 12 while Pooran is batting on 30 off 8.
LSG: 169/3 after 18 overs
After Nicholas Pooran’s hat-trick of sixes, Prerak Mankad smashes Natarajan for a six down the ground and follows it with a boundary through fine leg to end the 17th over with 14 runs.
LSG: 159/3 after 17 overs
Will it be the game-changing moment for Lucknow Super Giants? It could be as the visitors need 38 off 24 balls. The Caribbean star smashes a hat-trick of sixes to Abhishek Sharma after he dismissed Marcus Stoinis. A super expensive over as Abhishek conceded 5 sixes.
LSG: 145/3 after 16 overs, need 38 off 24
Abhishek Sharma gets hit for a couple of big sixes before he bounces back to get rid of Marcus Stoinis. Sharma changes his length, Stoinis reaches out for the big shot but didn’t get the elevation. Samad takes a sharp catch near long-off.
LSG: 127/3 after 15.3 overs
Prerak Mankad brings up his fifty off 35 balls. The youngster has shown great character here, especially after the team went off to a slow start. He holds the key as Lucknow still need more than 70 runs in 32 balls.
LSG: 107/2 after 14.4 overs
Mayank Markande isn’t having a great day at the office. He begins his third over with a six by Mankad and then gets hit for a boundary off the fourth ball. Ends up leaking 14 runs. The leg-spinner has conceded 39 runs in 3 overs along with a wicket.
LSG: 103/2 after 14 overs
An expensive over from Fazalhaq Farooqi as he concedes 14 runs in the 13th over, including three wides and a couple of boundaries. Marcus Stoinis and Prerak Mankad are keeping LSG in the hunt. The visitors need 94 runs to win in 24 balls.
LSG: 89/2 after 13 overs
The LSG batters are having an issue against Natarajan here. The left-arm quick has been the most economic bowler so far. He concedes just 2 runs in his second over and the asking rate for Lucknow continues to shoot up.
LSG: 71/2 after 11 overs
Prerak Mankad asks for a bat change and smashes a boundary after getting the new one. Short ball, Mankad smashes it for a boundary with ease over extra cover
LSG: 68/2 after 10 overs
Mayank Markande did find a wicket but also leaks 11 runs off his second over. The highest wicket-taker for the Sunrisers is going for runs today.
LSG: 61/2 after 9 overs
Mayank Markande makes a stunning comeback after an expensive over. Bowls a wrong’un, Quinton de Kock attempts the reverse sweep but gets a top-edge. Abhishek Sharma pulls off a great catch.
LSG: 54/2 after 8.2 overs
After an over full of singles. LSG bring up 50 runs on the board. Great bowling by Philips. He didn’t score with the bat but making sure he compensates his batting failure with his fielding and bowling.
LSG: 50/1 after 8 overs
Markande started off well but the back-to-back hammering from Quinton de Kock ruined the party for the leggie.
LSG: 44/1
30/1 vs SRH, Hyderabad (Today)
30/1 vs DC, Lucknow, 2023
31/3 vs CSK, Lucknow, 2023
31/3 vs RR, Mumbai, 2022
LSG wanted those boundaries desperately and Prerak Mankad is getting them right away. Back-to-back boundaries will help Lucknow t have some decent runs by the end of the Powerplay. Meanwhile, Glenn Philips puts some great fielding efforts on display near the boundary line but couldn’t stop the ball from going past the cushions.
LSG: 30/1 after 6 overs
The SRH bowlers have been impressive today and T Natarajan has been no different. Begins his spell superbly as he concedes just 4 runs off his first over.
LSG: 20/1 after 5 overs
Kyle Mayers walks back after scoring just 2 off 14 balls. His struggle comes to an end. Philips bowls a flighted delivery, Mayers look to go uppish but didn’t time it well. Gets caught by Markram who dived to complete the act.
LSG: 12/1 after 3.2 overs
Quinton de Kock goes aerial and finds a boundary over cover. In fact, the first boundary for Lucknow after 3 overs. They need to find some more, given the number of runs they are left to get.
LSG: 12/0 after 3 overs
2 overs gone and the Lucknow Super Giants have added just 4 runs to the board. Surprisingly, Kyle Mayers has faced 10 balls but is yet to get off the mark.
LSG: 4/0 after 2 overs.
The veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the attack and produces a great over. Just two runs off it,
LSG: 2/0 after 1 over
Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 29-ball 47 while Abdul Samad got an unbeaten 37 off 25 balls, helping SRH post 182 for 6 in 20 overs. The Sunrisers innings is a perfect example of everyone chipping with notable contributions. Besides Abhishek Sharma and Glenn Philips, every batter scored at least 20 runs to pile up a challenging score. For Lucknow, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/24 in 4 overs.
Avesh Khan finds a wicket. Low full toss, Klaasen goes hard on the swipe and holes it out to Prerak Mankad at long-on.
SRH: 173/6 after 19 overs
The play has been halted for a while and the reason is yet to be known. Klassen looked miffed as he gestured towards the LSG dug out. The LSG staff is having a chat with the match officials. The on-field umpires too are near the boundary rope. Seems like someone threw something at the LSG dugout. It a mess all around.
Drama unfolds at the Rajeev Gandhi stadium as a waist-high delivery from Aves was initially given a no-ball but the decision was overturned after Krunal Pandya goes for DRS. The TV umpire reckons that the batter crouched slightly crouched and thus, calls it a fair delivery.
A yorker gone wrong as it gets turned into a full toss. Samad connects and sends it into the stands with straight bat from over long on for 6 runs.
SRH: 168/5 after 18.2 overs
Mistimed shot but it finds its way to go for a boundary. Thakur bowls it short, Samad looks for the slap but gets a big top-edge.
SRH: 161/5 after 18 overs
Krunal to Samad - SIX! Clean hit. Flighted delivery, Samad swings through the line, sends it high and over long-on.
SRH: 154/5 after 17 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win game for both teams to stay alive in the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs. SRH will host LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 13.
Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers still have four games remaining and they are currently in ninth place in the league table with 8 points from 10 games. Lucknow on the other hand are in fifth place with 11 points from as many games, needing to win their remaining three matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, with Abdul Samad scoring a match-winning six on the last ball of the match after Sandeep Sharma had bowled a no-ball.
Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand have lost their previous fixture to Gujarat Titans by 56 runs and LSG are now winless in their past three matches, having lost twice and their game against CSK ended without a result due to rain.
Ever since KL Rahul got injured and was ruled out of the tournament, LSG haven’t won under Krunal Pandya’s captaincy, and with just three matches remaining, the Lucknow-based franchise need to win all three of their remaining games, otherwise, things could get tricky.
Pandya and Co were soundly beaten by Gujarat and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways today.
The equation is pretty similar for the Hyderabad-based franchise as well, the Orange Army have four games remaining, and winning all four of them will take Markram’s side to 16 points so they need to win big against all of their remaining opponents.
Speaking ahead of the match against Lucknow, SRH coach Brian Lara demanded his side to continue their momentum after beating the Royals.
“What you saw in Jaipur is a team that threw their last dice. We were able to pull it off. Now, we want to go forward with clarity knowing that we’ve got to put our best foot forward. We have to be brave and sensible. Everyone knows the position we’re in and the cricket we have to play. Outside of Gujarat, the rest of the oppositions we’re going to play against are going to feel the pinch and have to bring their best game to the party,” said Lara.
News18 Live Blog Team