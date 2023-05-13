SRH vs LSG Highlights: Mankad's Fifty, Pooran's Fiery Cameo Hand Lucknow a 7-wicket Win

The victory has taken Lucknow back into the top four in the table while Sunrisers are all but out of the playoff race. Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad added 58 runs for the sixth wicket as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 182/6 in 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. Skipper Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler, returning figures of 2 for 24 in 4 overs. Samad provided a finishing touch with 37 not out while Klaasen top-scored with a 29-ball 47. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH skipper Aiden Markram confirmed that batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh has been included in the mix. On the other hand, LSG also made a couple of changes. Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Charak have replaced Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan in the line-up, said LSG skipper Krunal Pandya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win game for both teams to stay alive in the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs. SRH will host LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers still have four games remaining and they are currently in ninth place in the league table with 8 points from 10 games. Lucknow on the other hand are in fifth place with 11 points from as many games, needing to win their remaining three matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, with Abdul Samad scoring a match-winning six on the last ball of the match after Sandeep Sharma had bowled a no-ball.

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand have lost their previous fixture to Gujarat Titans by 56 runs and LSG are now winless in their past three matches, having lost twice and their game against CSK ended without a result due to rain.

Ever since KL Rahul got injured and was ruled out of the tournament, LSG haven’t won under Krunal Pandya’s captaincy, and with just three matches remaining, the Lucknow-based franchise need to win all three of their remaining games, otherwise, things could get tricky.

Pandya and Co were soundly beaten by Gujarat and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways today.

The equation is pretty similar for the Hyderabad-based franchise as well, the Orange Army have four games remaining, and winning all four of them will take Markram’s side to 16 points so they need to win big against all of their remaining opponents.

Speaking ahead of the match against Lucknow, SRH coach Brian Lara demanded his side to continue their momentum after beating the Royals.

“What you saw in Jaipur is a team that threw their last dice. We were able to pull it off. Now, we want to go forward with clarity knowing that we’ve got to put our best foot forward. We have to be brave and sensible. Everyone knows the position we’re in and the cricket we have to play. Outside of Gujarat, the rest of the oppositions we’re going to play against are going to feel the pinch and have to bring their best game to the party,” said Lara.