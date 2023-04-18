SRH vs MI Highlights IPL 2023: Cameron Green, Bowlers Help Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 Runs

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 23:32 IST
Hyderabad, India
SRH VS MI IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians registered their third win in a row as they outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday with a 14-run triumph at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It was a collective effort from Mumbai Indians with the ball to stop Hyderabad while defending the 193-run target. While Hyderabad missed a anchor in the chase and were bundled out for 178. Read More
Brilliant stuff from Arjun Tendulkar as he managed to defend the 20 runs quite comfortably here as Sunrisers Hyderabad innings wrapped for 178. Abdul Samad got run out on the second ball and Arjun dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the fifth ball to seal the game for the visitors. Mumbai Indians (192/5) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (178 all out) by 14 runs
Excellent penultimate over from Cameron Green as only 4 runs came off it. The pressure is on Sunrisers Hyderabad here especially Abdul Samad as all eyes will be on him now. Arjun Tendulkar will bowl the final over for Mumbai. SRH 173/8 in 19 overs
A big over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as 19 runs came off it. They lose Washington Sundar courtesy a direct throw from Tim David but will be happy with the over. Jason Behrendorff failed to get the line and length right. 24 runs needed in 12 balls and it is very much gettable. Mumbai Indians bowlers will be under pressure too. SRH 169/8 in 18 overs
Marco Jansen goes for another big shot but this time he failed to find the distance and got caught by Tim David. Fourth catch for David tonight as the ball is following him at regular intervals. The pressure is back on SRH. SRH 149/7 in 16.4 overs
A couple of boundaries from Marco Jansen’s bat and Sunrisers Hyderabad are still alive in the chase. The required run rate is 12.5 but SRH have lost six wickets which is a big worry for them. 10 runs came off Cameron Green’s over. SRH 143/6 in 16 overs
OUT! Mayank Agarwal departs for 48 and Sunrisers Hyderabad look down and out here. Riley Meredith gets the big scalp here as Mayank went for a big shot but failed to get the distance and got caught by Tim David near the boundary line. SRH 132/6 in 14.5 overs
4,6,6,4 and W! Piyush Chawla gets the last laugh here after getting hammered on the previous four deliveries he finally gets the better of Heinrich Klaasen. 21 runs came off the over but Mumbai will be happy that Heinrich Klaasen is back in the hut. SRH 127/5 in 14 overs
10 runs came off Cameron Green’s over as 100 comes up for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They need 87 runs from the last seven overs - an uphill task but definitely possible. Mumbai Indians’ bowling has not been at its best this season and SRH can put pressure on them. SRH 106/4 in 13 overs
Mayank Agarwal is still fighting hard for Sunrisers Hyderabad here. He is marching towards his half-century. The required run rate is just over 12 and it’s manageable if Mayank and Heinrich stay in the middle for a long. SRH 96/4 in 12 overs
A good over for Sunrisers Hyderabad as 12 runs came off it. Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram both hit a boundary each. SRH have a big depth in their batting order and they also have an impact player left to come. SRH 88/4 in 11 overs
Piyush Chawla tosses it up and Abhishek Sharma went for a big shot over extra cover but found a fielder there as Tim David grabs it comfortably. Piyush Chawla continues to shine this season as SRH in massive trouble. SRH 72/4 in 9.1 overs
Cameron Green gets the big breakthrough for Mumbai Indians as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram departs for 22. Big wicket for Mumbai as they have once again managed to shift the momentum. Sunrisers are losing their way in the chase now. SRH 71/3 in 8.4 overs
Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram have decided to put their foot on the accelerators. They are looking to collect a boundary in every over. 22 runs came off the last two overs as the spinners have to execute their plan so far. SRH 64/2 in 8 overs
Another fine over from Jason Behrendorff as only 7 runs came off it. The current run rate is just 7 and SRH have to keep a check on it. Mumbai Indians bowlers also have to put up a collective effort from here. SRH 42/2 in 6 overs
Mayank Agarwal breaks the shackles with a six off Riley Meredith’s delivery. 9 runs came off the over. It’s an uphill task for Sunrisers Hyderabad to revive the chase from here. Nothing has gone in their favour so far in this chase but Mayank and Markram have to approach it with positive intent. SRH 35/2 in 5 overs
OUT! Another blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jason Behrendorff strikes again as this time he gets the better of Rahul Tripathi. Sensational bowling from the Aussie pacer as he managed to get an edge from Tripathi’s bat as Ishan Kishan took an easy catch. SRH 25/2 in 3.4 overs
Another tight over from Arjun Tendulkar until Rahul Tripathi found a boundary on the last ball. Nine runs came off the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have to put their foot on the accelerator in the powerplay to shift the momentum. SRH 22/1 in 3 overs
Jason Behrendorff with a bouncer and Harry Brook failed to control his pull shot and edged it as Suryakumar Yadav grabbed an easy catch inside circle. Massive blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad here, Brook departs for just 9. The Orange Army is stunned here. SRH 11/1 in 1.4 overs
A good over from Arjun Tendulkar as he was disciplined with his line and length. 6 runs came off it despite a powerful boundary by Harry Brook. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to score big in the powerplay to set-up the foundation. SRH 6/0 in 1 over
Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook are in the middle to start the chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Arjun Tendulkar has the ball in hand.
A decent final over from T Natarajan as 14 runs came off it. Tim David got run out on the last ball in an attempt to steal an extra run. He hit a couple of boundaries to take Mumbai Indians past 190. While Cameron Green remained unbeaten for 64. Mumbai Indians 192/5 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Excellent penultimate over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as only six runs came off it. Tim David has struggled to strike the ball in the gap so far. T Natarajan will bowl the final over and he will be under pressure after suffering thrashing in his last over. MI 178/4 in 19 overs
Cameron Green completes his maiden IPL fifty in 33 balls. He put his foot on the accelerator at the right time to hit T Natarajan for 4,4,4,6. 20 runs came off the over and Mumbai Indians are set for a big finish here. 200 on the cards now. MI 172/4 in 18 overs
After smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a magnificent six, Tilak Varma failed to hit another one and got caught by Mayank Agarwal near the boundary tope. Good knock from Tilak as he scored quickfire 37 off 17 balls. MI 151/4 in 16.3 overs
Tilak Varma continues his onslaught over Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. This time he smashes Mayank Markande for a four and a six to collect 14 runs off his over. Good recovery from Mumbai Indian courtesy Tilak. MI 144/3 in 16 overs
Finally a good over for Mumbai Indians as Cameron Green hit a couple of fours, while Tilak Varma connected a couple of sixes. 21 runs came off Marco Jansen’s final over. Mumbai need to get 180 plus from here. MI 130/3 in 15 overs
A couple of tight overs and the pressure is mounting on Mumbai Indians here. 14 runs came off the last two overs. Cameron Green now has to put his foot on the accelerator. His 116 strike rate is very underwhelming looking at his reputation of hitting big shots. MI 109/3 in 14 overs
Two in an over for Marco Jansen as Suryakumar Yadav departs cheaply for 7. After hitting a six, Suryakumar failed to read the pace of the ball and got caught by Aiden Markram. Mumbai Indians are on the backfoot now with two wickets in quick succession. MI 96/3 in 11.5 overs
Marco Jansen strikes and gets the big wicket of Ishan Kishan. Excellent catch from Aiden Markram as the southpaw went for a big shot but failed to find the right connection and got caught for 38. MI 87/2 in 11.1 overs
Another tight over from T Natarajan as seven runs came off it. The Mumbai Indians batters will now start feeling some pressure here as they have to post anything over 180 from here. MI 87/1 in 11 overs
With Suryakumar Yadav getting his rhythm back, MI are now looking a very balanced side. Tilak Verma is also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it matters the most.
In the bowling department, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, along with young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo.
However, MI’s pace unit lacks teeth without Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined due to fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches. While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings.
Captain Aiden Markram’s contribution in both matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.
Tuesday’s match could also be a clash between twin Jansen brothers — Duan and Marco — if both are picked in their respective team’s playing XI.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team