SRH vs MI Highlights IPL 2023: Cameron Green, Bowlers Help Mumbai Indians Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 Runs

Cameron Green slammed his maiden IPL fifty to help Mumbai Indians to a formidable 192/5 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Green remained unbeaten on 63, while he got good support from Ishan Kishan (38), Tilak Varma (37) and Tim David (16). While Marco Jansen claimed a couple of wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Makram won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma returned in the Mumbai Indians’ XI as they also included Jason Behrendorff in the side in place of Duan Jansen. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have arrived in Hyderabad to continue their winning momentum as they face the hosts, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 25 at Rajiv Gandhi international stadium.

With Suryakumar Yadav getting his rhythm back, MI are now looking a very balanced side. Tilak Verma is also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it matters the most.

In the bowling department, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, along with young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo.

However, MI’s pace unit lacks teeth without Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined due to fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches. While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings.

Captain Aiden Markram’s contribution in both matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.

Tuesday’s match could also be a clash between twin Jansen brothers — Duan and Marco — if both are picked in their respective team’s playing XI.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy

