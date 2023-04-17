SRH vs MI Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2023: How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Coverage on TV And Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to take on Mumbai Indians in their next fixture of the IPL 2023. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Telangana will host the contest on April 18 from 7:30 PM IST.

Hyderabad will head to the home game on the back of two consecutive wins and will try to continue extending the streak. The Aiden Markram-led side outpowered Kolkata Knight Riders in the last outing, winning the high-scoring encounter by 23 runs. Their batting department was at its best and deserved much praise for the away win.

Mumbai, on the other hand, emerged victorious in their last appearance as well. The Paltans squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home and picked up a comfortable 5-wicket victory. The top order of the Mumbai Indians showed off their A-game with Ishan Kishan coming out of his lean patch.

The Indian opener not only notched up his maiden half-century of the season but also built the foundation for the coming batters to chase down the 186-run target at ease.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will take place on April 18, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians For IPL 2023?

SRH: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

