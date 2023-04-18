SRH vs MI Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar Get Another Game For Mumbai Indians?

Looking to keep the winning momentum going, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will cross swords in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night.

The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 18.

The contest starts at 7:30 PM IST.

A below-par batting performance cost Hyderabad two consecutive defeats at the beginning of the season. But they demonstrated their capabilities in the subsequent games and cliched two back-to-back wins.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

In the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Aiden Markram-led side put up a 200-plus score and eventually won the match by 23 runs.

Meanwhile, MI have also gone through quite a similar scenario. The five-time champions kicked off their campaign with consecutive defeats.

However, they showed much improvement in the following fixtures. In the earlier game, Mumbai got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders and won the match by 5 wickets. Similar to Hyderabad, Mumbai have now 4 points in 4 games.

Head-to-head Record

SRH and MI have previously clashed against each other 19 times in the IPL. Mumbai have the upper hand with 10 victories under their belt, while Hyderabad emerged victorious on 9 occasions.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Check Out SRH vs MI Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Abhishek Sharma, Henrick Klassen (WK), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff

Advertisement

SRH vs MI Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here