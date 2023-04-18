SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma Completes 6000 IPL Runs, Joins Virat Kohli in Elusive Club

Rohit Sharma reached the 6000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during match number 25 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rohit became the fourth batter in the history of IPL to reach the mark, after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) David Warner and Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit became the slowest batter, in terms of innings, to get to the feat, doing so in his 227th IPL innings.

In terms of balls taken, Rohit is third behind David Warner (4285), and Virat Kohli (4595) and ahead of Shikhar Dhawan (4738), with Rohit doing so in 4616 balls.

Ahead of the match between SRH and MI, Rohit needed just 14 runs to reach the landmark.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed soon after for 28 runs by T Natarajan as his opposite captain Aiden Markram completed the catch.

The Mumbai Indians captain had been going through a bad patch with the bat but finally broke free with his 41st IPL fifty against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the national capital last week. Rohit finally managed to cross the half-century mark after 24 matches without one for MI, which is 808 days.

In MI’s last game, Rohit became the batter with the most runs against a single opposition in the IPL as has 1040 runs versus the two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rohit is the most successful captain in the IPL, having led the Mumbai Indians to five titles between 2013 to 2020.

