SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast And Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

After claiming two back-to-back victories, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now be aiming to extend their winning streak to three games. In their next match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 18.

The IPL 2023, Match no 25 between the two teams Indians will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two teams had last faced each other in May 2022 and Sunrisers Hyderabad had won that game by three runs.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

A win on Tuesday will help Aiden Markram’s men in surpassing MI on the IPL 2023 points table. Both sides are right now tied on four points each but the five-time IPL champions hold an edge over SRH thanks to a superior Net Run-rate (NRR). With four points from as many games so far, Sunrisers Hyderabad claim the ninth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

MI are on the mend after having lost their first two games of the season. They defeated Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in their next two games.

SRH vs MI: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has proved to be quite batting-friendly. The Hyderabad ground has produced some high-scoring affairs in IPL over the years. The pitch often tends to get a bit slower as the match progresses.

SRH vs MI: Weather Report

Advertisement

The weather in Hyderabad is expected to be clear on April 18. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

The wind speed will be around 10 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 24 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 45-64 percent.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

SRH vs MI: Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here