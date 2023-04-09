SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Coverage on TV And Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Punjab Kings in their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The high-intensity face-off between two Indian captains- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan- is slated to take place on April 9. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the 20-over contest at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad has not yet showcased their A-game this season and will head to the home fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats. The Orange franchise is now placed at the button of the league table.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have been on top of their form as they emerged victorious in both of their previous fixtures. Their batting unit deserves the most credit for the results as they successfully put up a mammoth 190-plus target on both occasions. In the last game hosted in their own backyard, Punjab got the better of Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring affair, registering a close 5-run victory against the star-studded side.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will take place on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

