SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023, SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Here you can follow live score and updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 19:00 IST

Hyderabad, India

SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023: Aiden Markram-led Hyderabad has not opened their account at the points table so far as they started the season on a wrong note with back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Apr 09, 2023 18:54 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Confident About Bouncing Back!

When you play at different venues, it (new ball) behaves differently. We are a very good side, it’s a balanced side. Nothing went right in the first two matches. We can turn things around. From hereon, we can improve. The support we get here has been amazing. If you look at our record at this venue, it’s amazing, it gives us a boost. I don’t look at the surface, I bowl the first ball and assess.

Apr 09, 2023 18:49 IST

Kagiso Rabada is expected to get a place in Punjab Kings XI as Sikandar Raza might be the one who will sit out to accommodate the Proteas pacer. While SRH will look to make some changes in the XI to find the right combination.

Apr 09, 2023 18:39 IST

A fun banter between two rising stars

Apr 09, 2023 18:14 IST

SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Apr 09, 2023 17:31 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas

Apr 09, 2023 17:31 IST

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

Apr 09, 2023 17:26 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the Orange Army in the first match while Markram returned for the LSG clash but it didn’t change their fortune. Sunrisers failed to read the pitch for the Lucknow clash as they played four pacers on a surface where there was assistance for spinners which the hosts exploited well.

While Punjab Kings have been in terrific form as they registered back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to start their season on a high note. Shikha Dhawan has led his troops well and the return of Kagiso Rabada is only going to boost his team’s confidence for the Hyderabad clash.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Arshdeep Singh has been in tremendous form with the ball for Punjab while they have put collective show with the bat as Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have already hit half-centuries for the franchise. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza is expected to sit out to make way for Rabada for Sunday’s clash against Hyderabad. Among foreign recruits, Nathan Ellis was sensational against RR in the last match but pace bowling all-rounder Sam Curran — the most expensive buy ever in IPL history at Rs 18.50 crore — has so far leaked a lot of runs.

The Orange might also make a couple of changes in the side for the crucial clash after their back-to-back defeats in first two matches.

In the top-order, SRH tried wicketkeeper Anmolpreet Singh as an opener instead of Abhishek Sharma in their last match and he looked promising, but Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

In fact, it took two cameos from Abdul Samad to take SRH to a decent total in the two matches. With big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen what combination they go for to prop up the batting.

