SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the Orange Army in the first match while Markram returned for the LSG clash but it didn’t change their fortune. Sunrisers failed to read the pitch for the Lucknow clash as they played four pacers on a surface where there was assistance for spinners which the hosts exploited well.

While Punjab Kings have been in terrific form as they registered back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to start their season on a high note. Shikha Dhawan has led his troops well and the return of Kagiso Rabada is only going to boost his team’s confidence for the Hyderabad clash.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Arshdeep Singh has been in tremendous form with the ball for Punjab while they have put collective show with the bat as Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have already hit half-centuries for the franchise. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza is expected to sit out to make way for Rabada for Sunday’s clash against Hyderabad. Among foreign recruits, Nathan Ellis was sensational against RR in the last match but pace bowling all-rounder Sam Curran — the most expensive buy ever in IPL history at Rs 18.50 crore — has so far leaked a lot of runs.

The Orange might also make a couple of changes in the side for the crucial clash after their back-to-back defeats in first two matches.

In the top-order, SRH tried wicketkeeper Anmolpreet Singh as an opener instead of Abhishek Sharma in their last match and he looked promising, but Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

In fact, it took two cameos from Abdul Samad to take SRH to a decent total in the two matches. With big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen waiting in the wings, it remains to be seen what combination they go for to prop up the batting.

