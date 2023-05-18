SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Team Prediction, Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs for IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to bolster their chances of reaching this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs when they take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die contest on Thursday.

Bangalore, thanks to their emphatic 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals, are currently enjoying a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.166. With 12 points from as many games, Bangalore need to win their final two matches to keep their chances alive. In their last league game of the season, Bangalore will be up against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are out of the race with just eight points to their name.

Advertisement

Hyderabad have so far managed to claim four wins in IPL 2023 season. They will be playing for pride during their home game against Bangalore on Thursday.

Fantasy Player Picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

With 631 runs to his name, Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder. So, choosing him in the fantasy cricket squad is a no-brainer. Users can also appoint Du Plessis as the skipper of their side in order to score some extra points.

Glenn Maxwell’s all-round abilities can prove to be handy and naming the Australia international as the vice-captain can help users in gaining some additional points. In the bowling unit, Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj and Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar can earn some key points.

Head To Head Records

The two teams have so far faced each other on 22 occasions. Overall, Hyderabad have got the better of Bangalore 12 times. Bangalore, on the other hand, defeated Hyderabad in nine games. The two teams last met in May 2022 and the Du Plessis-led side had emerged victorious in that contest by 67 runs.

Dream11 Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Mohammed Siraj

SRH vs RCB Probable XIs

Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bengaluru Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

SRH vs RCB Full Squads

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma