Highlights SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Sparkling Century Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to Dominating Win

IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Highlights: Virat Kohli scored a dominating 100 off 63 while Faf du Plessis made 71 as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down 187 in 19.2 overs for a dominating eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

Kohli and Du Plessis led a blistering start for RCB as they stitched a mammoth opening stand of 172 runs to kill the game.

Heinrich Klaasen scored a magnificent century to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 186/5 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Klaasen scored 104 off 49.

SRH lost both their openers to Michael Bracewell in the space of three deliveries. However, Klaasen then counterattacked with a flurry of boundaries to help SRH finish the Powerplay on a high.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bowl first. The visitors are unchanged for this contest but SRH have made three changes, bringing in Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish Reddy.

Du Plessis hopes dew will play a role later while SRH captain Aiden Markram says he would have batted first anyway.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash for the first time in IPL 2023 tonight. RCB are still alive in the tournament and hoping for a top-four finish to ensure a playoffs berth but SRH are out of contention languishing at the bottom of the points table.

RCB produced a dominating show with the ball in their previous match when they dented the hopes of fellow playoffs aspirant Rajasthan Royals with a massive 112-run win. It gave a major boost to their net run rate as well.

A win tonight won’t ensure RCB a spot but will further brighten their chances. A defeat will keep them in the race but then other results will have to go in their favour.

SRH have nothing to lose. Actually, they have something to play for – avoid finishing last. It’s neck and neck between Delhi Capitals and SRH at the moment.

In their last match, SRH were humbled by defending champions Gujarat Titans. Chasing 189, Sunrisers crumbled to 59/7 before Heinrich Klaasen picked up the pieces to give a respectability to the margin of defeat with an attacking fifty.

They have struggled with their batting all through the season and RCB will hope to exploit that.

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma