Highlights SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli's Sparkling Century Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to Dominating Win

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 23:15 IST
Hyderabad, India
Virat Kohli was at his imposing best as he brought up a record-equaling sixth IPL century with Royal Challengers Bangalore producing a dominating show for an eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli scored 100 off 63, an innings that featured 12 fours and four sixes. It was just another day in the office for Mr Consistent Faf du Plessis who peeled off yet another half-century and went under the radar just because of Kohli’s brilliance. Du Plessis scored 71 off 47 to further tighten his grip over the Orange Cap. Chasing 187, Kohli and Du Plessis added 172 runs for the opening partnership before being separated. The duo nearly pulled RCB to the win but fell in quick succession. However, there was no late drama as the visitors chased down the target with four deliveries to spare. That SRH were able to post a challenging total was single-handedly made possible by a maiden IPL century from Heinrich Klaasen who blazed away to the milestone in just 49 deliveries. Thus, for the first time in IPL history, a century each was scored by players from the opposing teams.
Michael Bracewell hits the winning runs - a double as RCB chase down 187 in 19.2 overs to beat SRH in Hyderabad by 8 wickets and brighten their playoffs chances. What a run-chase this has been. Virat Kohli produced a marvelous century while Faf du Plessis made 71 as the duo set up the win.
Ah! Glenn Maxwell with a reverse lap to get the ball past the short third man fielder for a four. A wicket and 12 runs in the over of T Natarajan. RCB need 3 off 6 now.
OUT! A slower one from T Natarajan and Faf du Plessis ends up slicing it to long-off for an easy catch. He’s been under the radar tonight because of Virat Kohli but Faf du Plessis has played an equally good innings. Scored 71 off 47.
OUT! The end of a sparkling innings from Virat Kohli. He goes for another big shot but this time finds the fielder in the deep with Glenn Phillips not making any mistake this time around. A fantastic innings from the RCB superstar. 100 off 63 with 12 fours and four sixes.
CENTURY! They came to see him and he has delivered. Virat Kohli brings up a century of the highest quality - reaches the milestone in style with a six. His first IPL century since 2019. King Kohli indeed.
T Natarajan brought back. Virat Kohli slams a slower one over midwicket for his third six of the night and reaches 90. 10 runs in it. Kohli 92 off 58. Faf du Plessis 67 off 45. 23 off 18 now.
A couple of such overs and SRH will feel they can win this. Just four runs from the fourth and final over of left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar who finishes with 0/25 from four overs. Virat Kohli on 84 off 55, Faf du Plessis on 65 off 42. RCB need 33 off 24. This is Bangalore’s match to lose now.
This is Virat Kohli at his best. He’s taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar now. Four fours in his over - 18 runs in it. Those boundaries included a stunning loft over extra cover that even left Faf du Plessis shocked. Kohli has raced to 82 off 52. RCB need 37 off 30 now.
Abhishek Sharma brought back and Faf du Plessis goes over extra cover for a four and then off the sixth, rocks back and launches the ball into the Hyderabad night sky for a six. 15 runs from the over. Du Plessis moves to 63 off 39. Virat Kohli 65 off 46.
Mayank Dagar brought back. His third delivery is full and Virat Kohli brings out the slog sweep to launch the ball high over midwicket for a six - second of the night for him. This is pure dominance from Kohli now. 9 runs from the over. RCB need 70 off 42 now.
Glenn Phillips into the attack. With a quick double off the first, Faf du Plessis got to his fifty and also brought up RCB’s 100 in 11.1 overs. And then Virat Kohli struck a four to get to his fifty. 10 runs in it.
FIFTY! Virat Kohli gets to his fifty in style - with a four via a pull shot. Took 35 deliveries to get to the milestone. 7th of the season for the run machine.
FIFTY! Thanks to a misfield, Faf du Plessis gets a second run after working one towards midwicket. And that takes him to a half-century off just 34 deliveries. Eighth of the season for RCB captain.
After a lengthy discussion, SRH bring back left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma into the attack. And he does well by limiting RCB openers to just three singles in it despite the two trying hard to find the gaps.
Mayank Dagar continues. A tidy over - just five runs in it. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have been excellent between the wickets. RCB need 92 off 60 now.
Virat Kohli clears the boundary now. A bouncer from Nitish Reddy and Kohli goes for a pull and sends it over deep midwicket for a six. The free-hit that followed the second bouncer only resulted in one run to Faf du Plessis. 11 runs in it.
A short ball and Faf du Plessis goes for a pull shot but Mayank Dagar in the deep took a stunning catch in the deep - ran in and dived forward to take the low catch. But the umpire’s are checking if it was the second bouncer of the over and it’s. Du Plessis survives. It’s a no ball. He was on 41.
Left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar pressed into action now. Three singles off his first three deliveries before a dot ball and then Faf du Plessis makes room to thrash the fifth but gets an outside edge away for four. 7 runs in it.
Nitish Reddy, right-arm pacer, into the attack now. A decent first over from him. His third was a slow delivery which Virat Kohli guided to fine leg for his seventh four of the night. 8 runs in it. Kohli moves to 35 off 23, Faf du Plessis on 36 off 19.
T Natarajan is back. And delivers another economical over in which RCB could add just 5 runs including a quick single off the final - a direct hit and Faf du Plessis would have been run out despite a desperate dive.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back and Faf du Plessis blasts a six and four off his successive deliveries. The six via a flick over deep square leg while the four driven past the non-striker’s end. 14 runs in it.
Faf du Plessis goes big and gets the result - a six over deep square leg region. And it brings up RCB’s 50 in just 4.2 overs.
A hat-trick of boundaries to Faf du Plessis - the first slammed over point, the second after fielder in the deep dropped a catch and the third belted over mid off. Not to be left behind, Virat Kohli drove the fifth through covers for a four of his own. An expensive first over from the young Kartik Tyagi - 18 runs in it.
DROPPED! Oh dear. A miscued pull shot from Faf du Plessis that send the ball towards deep square leg region. Glenn Phillip ran to his left but failed to keep hold of the catch. Du Plessis was on 8.
T Natarajan introduced now. Virat Kohli tried to take the attack to him but his shot resulted in an inside edge which evaded the stumps and the wicketkeeper for a lucky boundary. A good over this - just 7 runs in it.
Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma pressed into action with the new ball. And Virat Kohli dances down the track to launch the second delivery over the bowler’s head for a four. And then Abhishek bowled a short which was pumped over the bowler’s head for four more. 12 runs in it including an extra via wide.
BOOM. Virat Kohli is up and running. A drive off the very first delivery through covers gets him off the mark with a four. And then the short delivery is flayed over point for a four more. And then the comeback from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he keeps Kohli quiet with four dot balls in a row.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are out in the middle for RCB to get their chase of 187 underway. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball. Here we go!
OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets a wicket off his and SRH innings final delivery. Glenn Phillips pulls it high but not far enough to hole out to Wayne Parnell in the deep. He reviewed for height (second bouncer) but it was a fair delivery. A wicket and just four runs in it. SRH finish with a challenging 186/5 in 20 overs thanks to a maiden IPL ton from Heinrich Klaasen.
IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Highlights: Virat Kohli scored a dominating 100 off 63 while Faf du Plessis made 71 as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down 187 in 19.2 overs for a dominating eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.
Kohli and Du Plessis led a blistering start for RCB as they stitched a mammoth opening stand of 172 runs to kill the game.
Heinrich Klaasen scored a magnificent century to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 186/5 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Klaasen scored 104 off 49.
SRH lost both their openers to Michael Bracewell in the space of three deliveries. However, Klaasen then counterattacked with a flurry of boundaries to help SRH finish the Powerplay on a high.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bowl first. The visitors are unchanged for this contest but SRH have made three changes, bringing in Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi and Nitish Reddy.
Du Plessis hopes dew will play a role later while SRH captain Aiden Markram says he would have batted first anyway.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash for the first time in IPL 2023 tonight. RCB are still alive in the tournament and hoping for a top-four finish to ensure a playoffs berth but SRH are out of contention languishing at the bottom of the points table.
RCB produced a dominating show with the ball in their previous match when they dented the hopes of fellow playoffs aspirant Rajasthan Royals with a massive 112-run win. It gave a major boost to their net run rate as well.
A win tonight won’t ensure RCB a spot but will further brighten their chances. A defeat will keep them in the race but then other results will have to go in their favour.
SRH have nothing to lose. Actually, they have something to play for – avoid finishing last. It’s neck and neck between Delhi Capitals and SRH at the moment.
In their last match, SRH were humbled by defending champions Gujarat Titans. Chasing 189, Sunrisers crumbled to 59/7 before Heinrich Klaasen picked up the pieces to give a respectability to the margin of defeat with an attacking fifty.
They have struggled with their batting all through the season and RCB will hope to exploit that.
