SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing for their pride when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, May 18. Although Hyderabad cannot qualify for the playoffs, they can cause plenty of problems for Royal Challengers by winning this match. In their last match, Hyderabad were defeated by a clinical Gujarat Titans. But there were plenty of positives for the 2016 champions in the previous fixture. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 5 wickets and Heinrich Klaasen played a fine knock of 64 runs. If Hyderabad’s top order can step up on Thursday, the game can go any team’s way. Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is all you need to know:

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What happened in the last IPL game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad?

The previous fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was a high-scoring affair. Lucknow Super Giants secured an improbable victory by chasing down 182 runs. Lucknow’s Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 44 off 13 balls to propel his team to victory.

What is the average score at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at this venue is 158.

SRH vs RCB Head-To-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have locked horns 22 times in the Indian Premier League. Hyderabad has emerged victorious in 12 matches and Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to win on nine occasions. Their rivalry has produced some of the greatest IPL matches.

SRH vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to offer assistance to the batters. However, spinners will get some purchase at this venue. In last week’s match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, the likes of Krunal Pandya and Amit Mishra had troubled batters. In 70 matches at this venue, the team batting first has won 31 times and the chasing side has won on 39 occasions.

SRH vs RCB Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on May 18. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Hyderabad during that time. The conditions will be ideal for a full game.