IPL Live Score, SRH vs RR Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Hope For Winning Start Against Rajasthan Royals in Campaign Opener

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 14:51 IST
Hyderabad, India
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023, Match 4: Having addressed their batting issues, Sunrises Hyderabad begin their Indian Premier League campaign today at home as they host last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals who will also be playing their first game of the season. SRH will be taking the field with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their stand-in captain with Aiden Markram busy with national duty. Read More
Over the years, the Royals have built the reputation of being gritty opponents that do not surrender an inch of their territory. Read More Here
Rajasthan have to sort their top order - with the likes of Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, they made changes in their batting order throughout last season. Read More Here
Change has been the only constant for SRH, with twelve players being released ahead of the auction, where they had the maximum budget. They decided to splurge on Harry Brook, for INR 13.25 Crore, and Mayank Agarwal, for INR 8.25 Crore. Read More Here
For two straight seasons Sunrisers Hyderabad have finished eighth on the points table. In 2021, they were last and in 2022 when two more teams were added to the league, they managed to finish just ahead of CSK and MI. Prior to those two forgettable years, SRH made the playoffs five times in a row - one of them resulting in a title triumph and another a runners-up finish. So the decline has been steep. They are introducing a third new captain this year having already gone through David Warner and Kane Williamson - both of whom have left for other franchises. So, it’s clear why the team has been so desperate with its chopping and changing at the previous two auctions nearly overhauling their entire squad to get back to to the top. Will 2023 be the year the turnaround starts?
IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap
“It is a new season and a different challenge as we got new domestic and international players and playing after a long gap at the home ground is exciting,” said Bhuvneshwar during a media interaction.
Bhuvi feels SRH have an experienced bowling attack. “The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest (bowler in the team), but he is also experienced and has played for the country. He did well in the last season as well. It is a matter of going out there and doing well,” he said.
SRH vs RR Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Get the latest Cricket News here
News18 Live Blog Team