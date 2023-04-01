Home » Cricket Home » SRH vs RR Live Streaming for IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Live?

SRH vs RR Live Streaming for IPL 2023: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Live?

Check out the live streaming details for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Advertisement

Published By: Cricketnext Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 15:39 IST

Hyderabad, India

Details of live streaming of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals
Details of live streaming of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad will step into a new era under Aiden Markram when they take on Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Markram was appointed as the skipper ahead of the 2023 season of the IPL. The talismanic South African is expected to lead Hyderabad to their second IPL title this year. But in Hyderabad’s first game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will captain the side. Bhuvneshwar is a veteran cricketer and would certainly hope to guide Hyderabad to a winning start against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals were last year’s finalists and boast a formidable squad. Sanju Samson and Co will certainly pose a tough challenge for the Hyderabad boys on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

RELATED NEWS

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 2.

Where will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on April 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

SRH vs RR Full Squads

SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: April 01, 2023, 15:39 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 15:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+72PHOTOS

NMACC Opening: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Gigi Hadid, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani Attend

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Pink Bikini As She Shares Sunkissed Photos, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks