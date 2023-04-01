SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And SRH vs RR Head to Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without their designated skipper Aiden Markram when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season opener on Sunday, April 2. The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad. In absence of Markram, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the Hyderabad-based franchise in the encounter against Rajasthan Royals. Markram, who is currently on national duty with South Africa, is expected to arrive in India on April 3. But Markram is not the only player who will not feature in the game against Rajasthan Royals. Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen are the other two players who will not take part in Hyderabad’s season opener.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals will aim to go one step further this time in order to claim their second IPL title. The Sanju Samson-led had reached the finals of IPL 2022. Their terrific run came to an end in the summit clash after suffering a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be played Sunday, April 2.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match?

Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out SRH vs RR Probable XIs

SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen

Advertisement

SRH vs RR Full Squads

SunRisers Hyderabad Full Squad For IPL 2023: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

Get the latest Cricket News here