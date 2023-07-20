Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Streaming For Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semi-final: How to Watch SL A vs PAK A Coverage on TV And Online

Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will play against each other in the first semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Both teams have won two games each in the group stage. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also having a similar run in form with each winning three of their last five fixtures. The P Sara Oval in Colombo will host the first semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A on Friday, July 21. Sri Lanka were the table-toppers in Group A of the competition while Pakistan finished second behind an undefeated India A side. Sri Lanka A kicked off their Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a win over Bangladesh A. Sri Lanka A lost their next game against Afghanistan by 11 runs. In their last match, hosts Sri Lanka A claimed a resounding 217-run victory against Oman A to secure their semi-final spot.

Pakistan A, on the other hand, had a brilliant start to the tournament winning consecutive games against Nepal and UAE A. They lost their final game of the group stage against a high-flying Indian A side.

With both Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A heading into the last-four stage as equal favourites, the fans are likely to witness an epic clash between two of the best teams in Asia.

Ahead of Friday’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will occur on July 21, Friday.

Where will the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A be played?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

What time will the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A begin?

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan A will start at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match?

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A semi-final match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semi-final match live streaming?

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A semi-final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

