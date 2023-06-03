Trends :2024 T20 World CupRinku SinghMS DhoniUAE VS WISL VS AFG
Home » Cricket Home » Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction For Second ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction For Second ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Check here the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan dream11 prediction for Sunday&rsquo;s second ODI match to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 19:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, ODI series
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, ODI series

Afghanistan kicked off the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka by clinching a six-wicket victory in the opening encounter. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a defendable total of 268. Charith Asalanka emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a vital knock of 91. Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two wickets each in the opening game of the series in Hambantota. Afghanistan opening batter Ibrahim Zadran, during the run chase, came up with a solid knock of 98 to guide his side to a resounding six-wicket triumph. Zadran stitched a solid partnership of 146 runs with Rahmat Shah to set up a solid foundation for the visitors in the series opener. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side scored the winning runs with 19 balls to spare. Zadran was, quite rightfully, adjudged Man of the Match for his sublime knock.

Sri Lanka will now be aiming to stay alive in the series when they take the field against Afghanistan in the second ODI on Sunday. The penultimate fixture of the series will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Charith Asalanka

Advertisement

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Advertisement

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dusan Samantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Advertisement

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Full Squads

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

top videos
  • MS Dhoni Completed His Surgery Successfully | West Indies defeated UAE | Cricket News
  • Rahul Dravid: Two Years of Hard Work Got Us Here, Ahead of WTC Final | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli Spotted In London | WTC FINAL 2023 | IND vs AUS
  • #shorts Cricket | Yuzvendra Chahal is Always up With Some Goofy Moments | IPL 2023
  • We Have Reached London to Bring You All The EXCLUSIVE Cricket Updates From the WTC FINAL
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 03, 2023, 19:52 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 19:52 IST
    Read More