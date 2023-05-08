Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Back BCCI Over Moving Asia Cup 2023 Out of Pakistan - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly suffered another major setback after the likes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) backed the BCCI over moving the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 out of Pakistan. The Indian cricket board had refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup citing security concerns and is keen to conduct the event at a neutral venue.

According to Pakistan’s Geo News, the SLC and BCB have shown their interestTussle continues over the conduct of Asia Cup 2023 to host the multi-nation Asian event if it is moved out of Pakistan. It has also been learned if Pakistan denies participating in the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) then the Babar Azam-led side will be replaced by United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

Advertisement

Chief Najam Sethi and other PCB officials have been raising their voices against the idea of conducting the tournament at a neutral venue. However, the other participating cricket boards coming on the same page with the BCCI comes as a major blow to Pakistan.

Sethi had proposed a rational approach to solving the problems about Pakistan hosting the Aisa Cup later this year. In fact, the PCB chief had also issued a stern warning that if the tournament goes out of Pakistan, then the Men in Green won’t travel to India to participate in the ODI World Cup, slated to take place in October-November 2023.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer," Sethi said.

ALSO READ | ‘Two Young Boys from Baroda Who Never Gave up on Their Dreams’: Hardik’s Latest Post Sends Fans into a Frenzy

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches," he added.

Advertisement

A PTI report claimed that Sethi will be flying to Dubai for a meeting with the ACC and International Cricket Council (ICC) members.

“ Sethi has recently met with some government officials and also obtained advice from them on whether Pakistan should play in the Asia Cup if it is not held in Lahore and Dubai as proposed by the PCB under its hybrid model plan to the ACC," a reliable source as per a PTI report said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here