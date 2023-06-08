Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 3Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka to Face Rape Trial in Australia

Sri Lanka suspended Danushka Gunathilaka immediately after his arrest November, had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 10:44 IST

Sydney

Danushka Gunathilaka is still facing a chanrge of sexual assault
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka will stand trial on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident which occurred while he was in Australia to play in the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

The 32-year-old, who was suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) immediately after his arrest last November, had three of the four sexual assault charges he faced dropped last month.

Gunathilaka entered a not guilty plea to the remaining charge of sexual intercourse without consent at a local court in Sydney on Thursday, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

    • The top order batsman, who played more than 100 times for his country in all formats, also attempted to have his bail conditions altered so he would only have to report to police three times a week rather than daily, AAP said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 10:32 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 10:44 IST
