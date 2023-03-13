Sri Lanka Devastated as Kane Williamson’s Gutsy Last-ball Single Helps India Qualify for WTC Final: Watch

India qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish in the Christchurch game. India will play Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

With the fourth and last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad creeping to a draw, all eyes moved to the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson led from the front to take side over the line on the last ball of the over. He scored his 27th test century in a beautifully controlled innings of 121 not out after the first 4 1/2 hours of play at had been washed out by rain.

New Zealand needed 15 runs from the last two overs, and local nerves intensified when skipper Tim Southee holed out in the deep and Matt Henry was run out. Williamson kept his own nerve and clubbed a four off the fourth ball of the final over.

It all came down to one run from the last ball, with India’s as well as Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the WTC final hanging in the balance. Asitha Fernando bowled a short-ish ball as Williamson tried to hook it and missed. He started running anyway with Neil Wagner trying to reach the dangerous end. SL keeper Niroshan Dickwella collected the ball and had a go at the stumps but missed as it reached Asitha, who collected and turned to take an attempt at the bowler’s end. He was on target as Williamson scrambled through. Replays showed that the Kiwi batter just made the past the crease when the bails were broken.

This is India’s second successive entry into the WTC final, with the previous one coming in the inaugural cycle in 2021, where they lost to New Zealand.

With the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side’s only shot at the WTC final berth hinging on a 2-0 victory against the Kiwis in the away series, the loss for the Islanders ended their hopes of securing a spot.

(With inputs from Agencies)

