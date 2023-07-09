Trends :David WarnerVirat KohliSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » ODI World Cup Qualifier Final Live Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: How to Watch SL vs NED 2023 Coverage

ODI World Cup Qualifier Final Live Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: How to Watch SL vs NED 2023 Coverage

Check out the live streaming details for the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier final 2023 match to be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

Advertisement

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 07:00 IST

Check here live streaming details for SL vs NED ODI World Cup Qualifier. (Pic Credit: ICC)
Check here live streaming details for SL vs NED ODI World Cup Qualifier. (Pic Credit: ICC)

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have both qualified for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup after entering the final of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. They will both be facing each other in the final of the WC Qualifier on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka has ruled this tournament and is yet to lose a match. They have defeated all their opponents. They have been class apart.

The 1996 ODI world cup champions would be getting back the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhanajaya de Silva after they rested the pair in their last match against West Indies.

Completely opposite, Sri Lanka’s smooth sail to the top, the Netherlands have fought and clawed their way to a spot in the World Cup. The Scott Edwards-led side would be looking to make a statement before the World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka and ending their unbeaten run.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka will be coming in as favorites and would look to win the cup but the Netherlands have shown fighting spirit in each game they have played and will be tough to deal with.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier Final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will occur on July 9th, Sunday.

Where will theSri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final be played?

The World Cup Qualifier final between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier Final start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier final match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 9th, Sunday.

Advertisement

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier final?

Fans can live stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier Final on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier Finals will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands for their Final in ICC World Cup Qualifier?

Advertisement
top videos
  • 2023 ODI World Cup: Will Travel Fatigue Affect India During the Tournament? | Statschat Episode 15
  • Will Shubman Gill be India's Next Test Captain? | Cricket News | Indian Cricket Team
  • MS Dhoni in New Look Go Viral, Fans React | Cricket News | #shorts
  • Sachin Tendulkar Calls Sunil Gavaskar His 'Batting Idol', Wishes Him on 74th B'day | Cricket News
  • Why Can't Virat Kohli Be Made Test Captain Again? Ex-chief Selector MSK Prasad | Cricket News

    • Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

    Netherlands (Probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 09, 2023, 07:00 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 07:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App