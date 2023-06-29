Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Streaming For World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live on TV, Online

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will face each other in a high-octane clash of the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier on June 30. Both sides secured their place in the Super Six and are still in contention for booking a slot in the World Cup.

Sri Lanka has dominated the tournament so far and is yet to face a defeat. They have defeated every team in their path and currently sit comfortably at the top of the table. They still need to win at least 2 of their 3 matches to secure a seat in the World Cup.

Netherlands on the other hand, are on a winning streak of their own and haven’t looked back after their first match loss against Zimbabwe. The Netherlands has 2 points in the points table and currently sits in the 4th spot. Although they have won games continuously, their run rate is what has let them down. Netherlands need to win all of their three matches to have the best chance of qualifying

Sri Lanka has beaten the Netherlands in their last 3 encounters and will be favourites to win this one. But it’s surely not going to be a cakewalk.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands will occur on June 30, Friday.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM IST on June 30, Friday.

How to live stream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match?

Fans can live stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands for their match in World Cup Qualifier?