Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Cricket Streaming For ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Oman Live on TV, Online

Sri Lanka will hope to clinch the top seat of Group B when they square off against Oman in the upcoming fixture of the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers. Oman, who are currently the table topper with four points in two matches, will be desperate to keep the top spot in their possession. The high-voltage clash between Sri Lanka and Oman will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Harare on June 23. Sri Lanka have so far played one game in the World Cup qualifiers and could comfortably overcome the UAE in the match. Batting first, Sri Lanka showed off their depth in the batting order, producing a massive 355 runs. In response, the UAE could only reach 180 runs, losing all of their wickets in 39 overs.

Meanwhile, the UAE will head to the Sri Lanka game on the back of two consecutive victories. They beat Ireland by 5 wickets in the opening fixture before picking up a comprehensive victory over the UAE in the last match. Coming to chase 228 runs against the UAE, the Oman batters did not face much trouble and reached their required total in 46 overs.

Ahead of Friday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman will take place on June 23, Friday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Sri Lanka vs Oman be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Oman will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs Oman match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs Oman match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Sri Lanka and Oman For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?