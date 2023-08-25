Asia Cup 2023: COVID Hits Tournament Before Start as Multiple Positive Cases Found in SL Camp - Report

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to begin on September 30 with hosts Pakistan locking horns with Nepal in Multan. The continental championship is being conducted as per the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to which 4 games will be played in the host nation and the rest 9 matches will be held in Sri Lanka. But before the tournament gets underway, it has been hit by a Covid storm.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, defending champions Sri Lanka have suffered a major setback as four of their cricketers, including pacer Dushamantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, were rendered doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup because of injuries and COVID-19.

Advertisement

Chameera could be ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL). On the other hand, leading spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up a thigh niggle ahead of the LPL final, could miss at least two matches of his team in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Bangladesh on August 31 at Pallekele. They will play their second group game in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on September 5. Adding to the Lankan woes, batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Perera and Fernando are currently under observation and their inclusion in the Lankan squad will depend on the speed of the recovery. The Sri Lankan team management said the duo contacted COVID-19 during the latter stages of the LPL 2023. They will have to return a negative test result to get included in the squad for the Asia Cup.